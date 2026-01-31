Gallery: 10 Red Carpet Grammy Moments We’ll Never Forget

The 2026 Grammys are almost here, and you already know what that means: music we love, history-making moments, and a red carpet full of main character energy. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air live on CBS.

And this year, Black excellence is deep in the nominations.

Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations, reminding everyone why he’s still one of the culture’s sharpest voices. SZA is also in the mix, including her feature on Kendrick’s track “Luther.” The Best New Artist category is also exciting. It includes breakout names like Doechii, Shaboozey, and Raye.

The Grammys Are About Music – And Celebrity Fashion Moments

But the Grammys aren’t just about trophies. They’re about the fashion. The Grammys red carpet is where artists turn the volume all the way up. Literally.

This is not the place for basic. This is where gowns become statements, where suits become art, and where style becomes talked about moments.

This year, we are expecting top looks that are bold and unexpected. Mermaid cuts are popular now as are sheer lacy moments and bright colors. Trains, dusters, and tulle are a glamour girl favorite. And suited looks – from men and women – will make people stop and stare.

Gallery: Red Carpet Grammy Moments We’ll Never Forget

But before the 2026 red carpet arrives, we’re looking back at some of the Grammy fashion moments we still can’t forget. Think Lizzo in full floral drama. Beyoncé in sheer white. Cardi B being fashion drama. Keep scrolling for our gallery of Grammy ceremony red carpet moments.

