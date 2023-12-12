Recap: Black Enterprise’s 40 Under 40 Gala Brought Out Jeezy, Ty Hunter And Creatives Of Color Next Up

You might’ve heard the new slang phrase “standing on business” in recent times — the power of social media, man! — but there’s one brand that’s already been doing that and then some for the past five decades and counting: Black Enterprise.
Since publishing its first issue back in 1970, the veteran business media model of Black Enterprise has served our community rather well for generations at this point, and is still doing their editorial duty to continue the legacy that late entrepreneur Earl G. Graves Sr. (1935 – 2020) once envisioned for our culture. Through his son, the equally business-savvy Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., the mission lives on and looks to be ascending gracefully for the foreseeable future.
We saw that firsthand last weekend at the company’s annual ’40 Under 40′ gala in New York City (December 10) to honor its class of 2023, a mixed group of Black creatives that range from sports, entertainment and science to music, media and — you guessed it! — the beat on Black biz.
Setting up shop at The Altman Building, a longstanding venue in the heart of Chelsea, Black Enterprise‘s 40 Under 40: Class Of 2023’ gala brought out a variety of faces from in and out of our culture. Regardless of any apparent physical differences though, one thing that was shared amongst attendees, honorees and event-throwers alike was an appreciation for how far Black media has come and an excitement for where it’s headed. Standout guests included hip-hop veteran Jeezy and celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, who while both are well over the age of 40 were there to help put the spotlight on those who did make the cut. Full list by category below:
CREATIVE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
- Quinta Brunson – Actress, Writer, and Producer
- Devale Ellis – Actor, NY Times Bestselling Author, and Podcast Host
- Kiari ‘Offset’ Cephus – Grammy-Nominated Musician, Global Influencer, Philanthropist, and Fashion Icon
- Ziwe – Comedian and Author of ‘Black Friend: Essays’
- Ernest Dukes – Founder and CEO, The Nottingham Agency
FASHION AND BEAUTY
- Winnie Harlow – Supermodel and Founder, Cay Skin
- Nancy Twine – Founder and CEO, Briogeo Hair Care
- Sergio Hudson – Fashion Designer and Founder, Sergio Hudson
- Olamide Olowe – Founder and CEO, Topicals
- Laquan Smith – Designer and Founder, Laquan Smith
SPORTS
- Nicole Lynn – Agent and President of Football, Klutch Sports Group
- Angel Reese – NCAA Champion and Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women’s Basketball NCAA Championship
- Antonio Depina – Founder, SCOUTZ
- Sanya Richards-Ross – Olympic Gold Medalist and Founder, MommiNation
- Andre Tyler Iguodala – NBA Champion, Entrepreneur, and Investor
TECH & STEM
- Aisha Bowe – Founder and CEO, STEMBoard and LINGO
- Everette Taylor – CEO, Kickstarter
- Dasia Taylor – Scientist and Founder and CEO, VariegateHealth
- Alex Wolf – Tech Philosopher
- Netta Jenkins – CEO, AeroDEI
BUSINESS
- Olajuwon Cooper and Earl Cooper – Co-Founders, East Side Golf
- Dave Salvant and Songe LaRon – Co-Founders, SQUIRE Technologies, Inc.
- Kwame Onwuachi – Chef, Author, and Restaurateur
- Derrick Hayes – Founder and CEO, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks
- Tarshena Armstrong – Director of Diversity Marketing and Development, General Motors
FINANCE
- Rashad Bilal – Co-Founder and CEO, Earn Your Leisure
- Megan Holston-Alexander – Partner, Head of the Cultural Leadership Fund, Andreessen Horowitz
- Anthony O’Neal – Speaker, Author, and Podcaster
- Terance “DJ Tao” Takyi – Managing Director, UBS
- Mathilda Lambert – Vice President of Community and Business Development, JP Morgan Chase
MEDIA
- Lindsay Peoples Wagner – Editor-in-Chief, New York Magazine’s The Cut
- Rachel Lindsay – Author, Attorney, Media Personality, Podcaster, and Speaker
- Chris “Speedy” Morman – On-camera host, journalist, and executive producer
- Arielle “Ari” Chambers – Women’s Sports Journalist & Advocate and Founder, HighlighHER
- Jonathan Rab – Founder, Watch The Yard
POLITICAL AND SOCIAL IMPACT
- Justin Pearson and Justin Jones – Tennessee State Representatives
- Maxwell Frost – U.S. Representative, Florida’s 10th Congressional District
- Brandon Scott – Mayor, Baltimore
- Maya Penn – CEO, Global Activist, Animator, and Filmmaker
- Ambre Stanford – U.S. Head of CAA Social Impact, Creative Arts Agency (CAA)
Congratulations to all the honorees in Black Enterprise’s 40 Under 40: Class of 2023! Take a look below at a photo recap of some of the event’s standout guests:
The post Recap: Black Enterprise's 40 Under 40 Gala Brought Out Jeezy, Ty Hunter And Creatives Of Color Next Up appeared first on Black America Web.
Paris Phillips attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Jeroslyn JoVonn attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Bianca Peart attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Ty Hunter interviewed by Jeroslyn JoVonn on the red carpet at Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Ty Hunter attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Jeezy interviewed by Jeroslyn JoVonn on the red carpet at Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Jeezy attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Ernest Dukes attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Anthony O'Neal attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Dasia Taylor holding her cover of the Black Enterprise '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ issue
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Terance Takyi attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Syreta Oglesby attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Jermel Howard attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Aisha Bowe attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Haron Hargrave attends Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Black Enterprise CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. and family celebrating the '40 Under 40′ Class Of 2023
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023
Jeezy interviewed onstage at Black Enterprise's '40 Under 40: Class Of 2023′ gala
Black Enterprise ’40 Under 40: Class of 2023′ Gala
Altman Building, New York City
December 10, 2023