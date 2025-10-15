Listen Live
Entertainment

Muni Long Joins “The Boy Is Mine” Tour – Tour Setlist

Published on October 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Muni Long Joins “The Boy Is Mine” Tour – Tour Setlist

R&B’s next great storyteller is hitting the stage alongside legends. Muni Long, the Grammy-winning powerhouse behind “Hrs & Hrs”, brings raw emotion, timeless songwriting, and viral energy to The Boy Is Mine Tour.

Before she was Muni Long, she was Priscilla Renea — the pen behind hits for Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Fifth Harmony. Now, she’s front and center, redefining what vulnerability and independence sound like in 2025. Her set is the perfect bridge between the golden era of R&B and the new wave of self-made artistry.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Muni Long Joins “The Boy Is Mine” Tour – Tour Setlist  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. “Made for Me”

2. “Time Machine”

3. “Hrs & Hrs”

4. “Plot Twist”

5. “Another”

6. Build a Bae” (unreleased/new single)

7. “Hrs & Hrs (Remix)” feat. Usher

8. “Sneaky Link”

9. “No R&B” (feat. Ann Marie)

10. Pain

11. Muni Long – Polaroid (Visualizer)

12. John Legend ft. Muni Long – Honey (Official Music Video)

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Entertainment

Kelly Price Refuses to Apologize for “Black Women Are Nasty” Comment

Entertainment

Tramell Tillman Makes Emmy History With Supporting Actor Win

Local

LGP Qua to have two streets renamed in his honor

Entertainment

Tye Tribbett Talks Faith, Healing, and Launching “We Outside” Tour

Entertainment

DeVon Franklin Brings Ruth and Boaz to Netflix and Talks Love

Entertainment

Derek Dixon Explains $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”

Array
Entertainment

Lionel Richie Says Michael Jackson’s Nickname Was “Smelly”

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close