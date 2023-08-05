Meet The 10 Black Designers Featured In The Black In Fashion Council NYFW Showroom

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is around the corner. As a fashion girlie, I am geeked.

Held September 7 – 13, the event will feature collections from fashion houses across the globe and draw fashion-lovers from just as far and wide.

Each season, NYFW rocks the Big Apple, literally. The event creates buzz about the hottest styles on the runway, the next trends in fashion and beauty, and the newest designers to watch. The preliminary schedule boasts a robust list of showings, presentations, and runway this September.

The shows will begin with Bronx and Blanco and Prabal Gurung and end with Badgley Mischka and The Blonds. Other favorites with in-person presentations include Frederick Anderson, Studio 189, Sergio Hudson, Alice + Olivia, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Kim Shui. In addition, digital releases and presentations will premiere throughout the week.

The Black In Fashion Council NYFW Discovery Showroom

The Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) has partnered with IMG to return its Discovery Showroom to the NYFW schedule this season. This September marks the eigth BIFC showing.

The BIFC gives Black designers an international platform to feature their work each season. Providing brands who traditionally had no access to NYFW runways or capital to participate, the Showroom schedule helps level the playing field and increase the profile of up-and-coming Black talent.

Further, the Showroom is an experience for both designers and fashion insiders and enthusiasts. While there, attendees can talk to designers, feel fabrics and details, and take pictures of apparel and inventory.

Many Black designers credit the BIFC for helping expand their brands. “With nearly a decade within the fashion industry, it took the BIFC NYFW Showroom to really bring Editors to really experience Michel Men.” Whitney Michel, designer of Michel Men told Forbes in 2020. “More importantly, it also allowed space for a closer bond amongst the black designer community, ensuring that we see each other’s efforts and levels of commitment to really changing the market and making our voices heard.”

Ten designers will be featured next month as part of the BIFC Showroom. With a diverse group of accessory and ready-to-wear designers, small and large established houses, and minimalist and maximalist aesthetics, the newest fashion cohort brings a ‘fresh perspective for the culture.’

We list them below. You will see familiar names on the BIFC list. Participants include “Making the Cut” personalities, celebrity designers, and HBCU graduates. They are couture curators for the culture – and we are excited to see what they bring this season.

Stay tuned for more updates from NYFW.

