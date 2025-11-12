Even with fame, wealth, and influence, celebrities are not immune to the reach of justice.
TRENDING: Rest in Peace – Rappers We Lost in 2025
Time and again, the legal system has shown that even those who seem untouchable can be held accountable for their actions. From high-profile fraud cases to serious violent crimes, celebrity status may delay but rarely prevents the consequences that follow criminal behavior.
For older public figures in particular, a lengthy prison sentence can be even more devastating.
A term of 20 years or more might effectively amount to a life sentence, especially for those already past middle age. The glitz and glamour that once defined their lives quickly fade behind bars, replaced by the harsh reality of confinement and time lost. In the end, celebrity or not, age and justice have a way of leveling the playing field.
TRENDING: 30 Celebrities Who Served in The Military
Scroll below to see 16 celebrities who most likely never be freed again.
Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. C-MURDERSource:Getty
C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, is serving a life sentence for the 2002 killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas at a nightclub in Harvey, Louisiana. Prosecutors said Miller shot Thomas during a fight at the Platinum Club. He was convicted of second-degree murder in 2003, though that verdict was overturned, and later retried and convicted again in 2009.
2. Ryan GranthamSource:Getty
The former Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor was sentenced to life in prison in 2022 after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of his mother. He will be eligible for parole after 14 years.
3. Danny MastersonSource:Getty
The former That ’70s Show actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September 2023, after being convicted of two counts of forcible rape. He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years, but due to the nature of the sentence and his age at the time of sentencing (47), it is effectively a life sentence.
4. Michael Jace
Known for his role in the police drama The Shield, Jace was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison in 2016 for the murder of his wife in front of their children.
5. Cash Out
The Atlanta rapper known for hits like “Cashin’ Out” was sentenced to life in prison plus 70 years after being convicted of a dozen charges.
6. Eric Naposki
A former NFL linebacker for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, Naposki is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted in 2012 for the 1994 murder of his lover’s live-in boyfriend, a crime committed so his girlfriend could collect a $1 million life insurance policy. His girlfriend, Nanette Packard, was also convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
7. Anthony Wayne Smith
The former defensive end for the Los Angeles Raiders was sentenced to three life terms without the possibility of parole in 2016 for several murders, including the 1999 killing of a pair of brothers.
8. Suge Knight
The co-founder of Death Row Records is serving 28 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter after a hit-and-run incident. His projected release date is not for several years and his health issues may mean he will serve the rest of his life in prison.
9. Tay K
Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, is serving a lengthy prison sentence for his role in a 2016 home invasion and murder in Mansfield, Texas. At just 16 years old, he and several others planned to rob a man named Ethan Walker, which ended in Walker being shot and killed. Tay-K was convicted of murder and aggravated robbery in 2019 and sentenced to 55 years in prison for the killing, plus additional time for the robberies.
10. Big Lurch
Big Lurch, whose real name is Antron Singleton, is serving a life sentence in prison for the gruesome 2002 murder of his roommate, Tynisha Ysais, in Los Angeles. Police found Ysais dead in her apartment, and Singleton was discovered nearby, naked and covered in blood. Investigators determined he had brutally attacked and killed her while under the influence of PCP, a powerful hallucinogenic drug, and had even cannibalized parts of her body.
In 2003, Singleton was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
11. Kaalan “KR” Walker
Kaalan “KR” Walker, an actor and rapper, is serving a long prison sentence after being convicted of multiple sexual assault charges. In 2022, he was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping several women between 2013 and 2018. Prosecutors said Walker used his industry connections to lure victims under the guise of professional opportunities, then assaulted them once they met in private.
Walker, who appeared in the 2018 film Superfly and had a rising music career, maintained his innocence and claimed the encounters were consensual.
12. Dana StubblefieldSource:Getty
A former NFL defensive lineman and three-time Pro Bowler, Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in 2021 for the 2015 rape of a developmentally disabled woman whom he had lured to his home with the promise of a babysitting job.