#KYSFest19: Get To Know Singer Tre Burwell [Exclusive Interview + Photos]

Radio One Exclusives
10.24.19
#KYSFest19: Get To Know Singer Tre Burwell [Exclusive Interview + Photos]

Posted October 24, 2019


Promising young singer Tre Burwell kicked off our KYS Fest with some dope vocals and amazing stage presence. We can expect some big things from young artist before the year is out, including a new single with Miami rapper Ball Greezy.

 

But before he hit the stage, Tre sat down with Chey Parker to see what has happened with him since the last time we saw him on a KYS Stage.

1. KYS Fest — Tre Burwell

KYS Fest -- Tre Burwell Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Tre Burwell performs live at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

