KYSFest19: Get To Know Singer Tre Burwell [Exclusive Interview + Photos]



Promising young singer Tre Burwell kicked off our KYS Fest with some dope vocals and amazing stage presence. We can expect some big things from young artist before the year is out, including a new single with Miami rapper Ball Greezy.

But before he hit the stage, Tre sat down with Chey Parker to see what has happened with him since the last time we saw him on a KYS Stage.

