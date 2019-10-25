Promising young singer Tre Burwell kicked off our KYS Fest with some dope vocals and amazing stage presence. We can expect some big things from young artist before the year is out, including a new single with Miami rapper Ball Greezy.
I need EVERYONE to do me a favor click the link in my bio to listen to my new single “Eyes On Me” feat. @ballgreezy before it releases next month. 🔥 Leave a comment and VOTE for me to open up for the @939wkys KYSFEST. We coming for everything they said we couldn’t have💪🏿 Let’s gooooooooo! #EyesOnMe #TréBurwell #BallGreezy #REBIIEntertainment #1423Entertainment
Also, Check Out > Tre Burwell Introduces Himself To The #KYSBlockParty Crowd [Photos + Video]
But before he hit the stage, Tre sat down with Chey Parker to see what has happened with him since the last time we saw him on a KYS Stage.
#KYSFest19: Get To Know Singer Tre Burwell [Exclusive Interview + Photos] was originally published on kysdc.com
1. KYS Fest — Tre BurwellSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — Tre Burwell performs live at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
