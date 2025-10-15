Listen Live
Entertainment

Kelly Rowland — “The Boy Is Mine Tour” Setlist (2025)

Published on October 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kelly Rowland — “The Boy Is Mine Tour” Setlist (2025)

When three pillars of R&B share one stage, you know it’s about to be legendary. As Brandy and Monica headline The Boy Is Mine Tour, Kelly Rowland steps in to deliver a show-stopping set that blends power, passion, and pure nostalgia.

From her Destiny’s Child anthems to chart-topping solo hits like “Motivation” and “Like This,” Kelly reminds fans why she’s one of the most versatile voices in music.

Related Stories

Her set is a masterclass in evolution — moving effortlessly from soulful slow jams to dance-floor bangers while celebrating two decades of empowerment, confidence, and sisterhood.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Kelly Rowland — “The Boy Is Mine Tour” Setlist (2025)  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. “Like This” (feat. Eve)

2. “Motivation” (feat. Lil Wayne)

3. “Dilemma” (Nelly & Kelly Rowland)

4. “Work” (Freemasons Remix)

5.

6. “Commander”

7. Destiny’s Child Medley

8. “Kisses Down Low”

9. “Gone”

10. “Dirty Laundry”

11. Black Magic

12. “Ice” (feat. Lil Wayne)

13. “Love Takes Over” (David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland)

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Entertainment

Kelly Price Refuses to Apologize for “Black Women Are Nasty” Comment

Entertainment

Tramell Tillman Makes Emmy History With Supporting Actor Win

Local

LGP Qua to have two streets renamed in his honor

Entertainment

Tye Tribbett Talks Faith, Healing, and Launching “We Outside” Tour

Entertainment

DeVon Franklin Brings Ruth and Boaz to Netflix and Talks Love

Entertainment

Derek Dixon Explains $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”

Array
Entertainment

Lionel Richie Says Michael Jackson’s Nickname Was “Smelly”

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close