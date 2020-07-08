CLOSE
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

It’s Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day! Women Admire Morris Chestnut’s Looks Making Him A Trending Topic

Posted 18 hours ago

Normally when a celebrity name trends on social media, we automatically think that a tragedy happened to our fav, but luckily, this was not the case.  A Twitter user shared her frustration in the pickings of men suggesting that hard men are hard to find.

She twisted, “They do not make n***as this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere,” with a photo of Morris Chestnut.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After sharing her feelings with the Twitter timeline, other women joined in on the appreciation of the actor. From reminiscing on the memorable roles, admiring his skin, and acknowledging his body, all the girls are giving Morris his flowers.

In honor of the Twitter proclaimed holiday, here is your moment to appreciate him as well…

 HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

It’s Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day! Women Admire Morris Chestnut’s Looks Making Him A Trending Topic  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday 🎉 #MorrisChestnut 51

A post shared by Rolling Out (@rollingout) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Representin’ at the FOX TCA... #foxtca #tca2020 #redcarpet

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

What is Dr. Cain thinking about? #TheResident

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

I'm down for that P 🤔 #forthepchallenge #psifor @rayb_chill

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

Did you get your morning-run in like Dr. Rosewood?

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

Latest
Adele Performs At Kesselhaus In Munich
Adele Enlists John Legend, Raphael Saadiq For New…
 19 hours ago
07.08.20
Mayvenn Hair Introduces 4 Salon Services You Can…
 20 hours ago
07.08.20
Idris & Sabrina Elba Spill Wedding Day Secrets…
 20 hours ago
07.08.20
Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
2019 Soul Train Awards Arrivals
King Tutt Interviews Queen Naija On Kiss FM
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Thandie Newton Says She Wasn’t Considered Anything As…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
"Kidnap" Premiere
Halle Berry Withdraws From Trans Role After Backlash
 2 days ago
07.07.20
NFL: FEB 01 Super Bowl LII - Halftime Show Press Conference
Justin Timberlake Calls For The Removal Of Confederate…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Sneaker Shopping
Will Smith Makes Epic Movie Deal For Slave…
 7 days ago
07.02.20
Jay-Z And Kanye West 'Watch The Throne' Tour In Kansas City
Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival 2020 Officially Canceled
 7 days ago
07.02.20
August Alsina
August Alsina Speaks On Past Alleged Relationship With…
 1 week ago
07.01.20
TRIED IT! Alwayz Pretti’s Stimulating Growth Shampoo And…
 1 week ago
07.01.20
Why The Allegations Against Essence Magazine Are Heartbreaking
 1 week ago
07.01.20
Givenchy: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2012
Jennifer Hudson Shines In “Respect” Teaser
 1 week ago
06.29.20
Photos
Close