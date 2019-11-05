Holy Moly Doughnut Day: 14 Famous Doughnut Lovers was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Chrissy TeigenSource:Getty
While celebrating the launch of Apple Pay, Chrissy Teigen chowed down on some doughnuts from NYC’s Dough.
2. Rita Ora and Elisabeth HasselbeckSource:Getty
Those may be cronuts, but they still hold a special place in Rita Ora’s and Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s hearts.
3. Gisele BundchenSource:Getty
Gisele enjoys a pre-runway snack from Krispy Kreme at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
4. BeyonceSource:Getty
Happy Birthday, Bey! “Good Morning America” celebrated Beyoncé’s birthday by giving her a castle of doughnuts.
5. Kaitlyn BristoweSource:Getty
Who could resist a heart-shaped doughnut? The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe enjoys some Dunkin’ Donuts.
6. Frank SinatraSource:Getty
Throwback doughnut love! Frank Sinatra is pictured munching on one backstage.
7. Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Will PackerSource:Getty
Order’s Up! Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Will Packer get their fix at Sublime Donuts in Los Angeles, CA.
8. Julie ChengSource:Getty
Everyone loves a #doughnutselfie.
9. Victor CruzSource:Getty
Bigger is better—Victor gets close with a giant Entenmann’s doughnut.
10. Ariana GrandeSource:false
No doughnut-gate here. Ariana Grande takes a selfie with a Chanel treat.
11. Idris ElbaSource:false
Don’t hold back, Idris. Don’t. Hold. Back.