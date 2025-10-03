Listen Live
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Published on October 3, 2025

Updated Oct. 3, 2025 4:40 p.m.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, has been sentenced to 50 months in Manhattan federal court following his conviction for transporting women to participate in drug-fueled sex marathons.

Presiding over the case, Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the sentence after a jury found Combs guilty in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, related to his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and a woman identified in court as “Jane.” Each count carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Combs was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

Federal prosecutors had requested a sentence of more than 11 years, or no less than 135 months, along with the maximum fine of $500,000, arguing that Combs had shown no remorse and that his punishment should reflect the substantial psychological, emotional, and physical harm inflicted on his victims.

The defense had sought a sentence of no more than 14 months, citing Combs’s time already served since his arrest in September 2024 and claiming that his legacy and reputation had been destroyed.

On the eve of sentencing, Combs submitted a four-page letter to the court expressing remorse. “I realize that this trial has received a tremendous amount of global press and Your Honor may be inclined to make an example out of me,” he wrote, asking to be made an example of what a person could achieve if given a second chance.

 

From sports to politics to entertainment,  keep scrolling for some of the notable moments of 2025 that we’ll never forget.

1. Diddy sentenced to 50 months of incarceration

2. Latto Finally Confirms Long-Rumored Relationship With “Husband” 21 Savage

3. Cardi B claims Nicki Minaj needs ‘to get help’ amid heated online exchange

4. Saucy Santana Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

5. Cardi B Apologizes To Latto Following Leaked Audio Mention

6. Music producer Metro Boomin found not liable in sexual assault trial

7. It’s a Girl! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Introduce Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

8. Cardi B exclusively opens up about pregnancy, new album and finding stability with Stefon Diggs

9. Arrest made in theft of hard drives with unreleased Beyoncé music

10. Malcolm-Jamal Warner honored by family with foundation

11. Multiple historically Black universities under lockdown after receiving threats

12. Mariah Carey Accepts Video Vanguard Award

13. Young Thug Seemingly Addresses Online Backlash After Jail Calls Leak

14. Carmelo Anthony shares emotion, inspiration in hard-won Hall of Fame moment

15. Young Thug Claims Gunna Owes Him An Explanation As A Man Even If He Doesn’t Want To Hear It

16. Ciara’s son with rapper Future now officially carries Russell Wilson’s last name after legal change

17. Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. agree to 2026 exhibition fight

18. Latto, Ice Spice squash rumored feud and drop new song

19. Montell Jordan Announces His Cancer Has Returned and Spread

20. Karen Huger, ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star, released from prison after DUI conviction

21. Buccaneers waiving rookie safety Shilo Sanders, agents say

22. Kobe Bryant Movie in the Works: Warner Bros. Nabs Spec Script About Lakers Star’s Dramatic Draft Day

23. Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty After Arrest in Los Angeles

24. ‘Power’ actor Alix Lapri arrested in Georgia, charged with child cruelty and disorderly conduct

25. JaNa Craig Spotted Cozying Up With Rapper Key Glock in NYC

26. Lil Yachty Faces Backlash Over Controversial George Floyd Lyric

27. Court denies Tory Lanez’s request to submit new evidence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

28. Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Is Upheld After New Medical Exam Results

29. Rapper T-Hood’s slaying may have been self-defense as police suspect girlfriend’s brother

30. Sha’Carri Richardson Issues Public Apology to Christian Coleman Following Domestic Violence Arrest

31. Shannon Sharpe Out at ESPN Following Lawsuit Settlement

32. Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Buffaloes this season

33. Destiny’s Child reunites for surprise performance during Beyoncé’s final show in Las Vegas

34. Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Gets Life For Rape & Trafficking Charges

35. Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion make red carpet debut, confirm relationship

36. Shannon Sharpe, rape accuser settle $50 million lawsuit

37. Southern University expels Omega Psi Phi chapter after February hazing death of Caleb Wilson

38. Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out being sentenced in sex trafficking case

39. Nessa Diab Doubles Down On Smear Campaign Claims Against Jay-Z

40. Nicki Minaj and SZA’s online clash raises eyebrows

41. Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen in Atlanta Before Cowboy Carter Tour

42. Trey Songz Under Investigation For Alleged Brutal Attack On Photographer

43. Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell gets engaged to R&B singer Coco Jones

44. Boxing star Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on battery charge

45. Sky superstar Angel Reese debuts Reebok signature shoe on NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover

46. Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Launches Run for Georgia State Representative

47. Sarah Jakes and Touré Roberts installed as Potter’s House co-senior pastors

48. Rapper Trippie Redd arrested trying to board flight at MIA

51. Judge Dismisses Jay-Z’s Extortion, Defamation Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee

52. Chris Brown’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Nightclub Attack Dismissed by Accuser

54. NBA’s Dillon Brooks Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend, Alleging Harassment, Threats

55. Christian Keyes Snatches His Hit Show “All The Queen’s Men” from BET Over Alleged Lack of Transparency from the Network

56. Beyoncé brings out Miley Cyrus during ‘Cowboy Carter’ stop in Paris

57. Tyler Perry’s attorney calls $260 million sexual assault lawsuit a ‘scam’

58. R. Kelly’s Lawyers Allege Prison-Related Overdose and Denied Medical Care

59. Jackie Christie Gets into Altercation with Daughter

60. Bryshere Gray (‘Empire’) Charged with Assault After Hotel Altercation

61. ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wins Prenup Battle With Ex Simon Guobadia

62. Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death

63. Mariah Carey Honored With Ultimate Icon Award at 2025 BET Awards — Her First BET Award Ever

64. Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon Award

65. Jamie Foxx breaks down in emotional BET Awards 2025 speech two years after stroke

66. Khaby Lame Was Detained by ICE, Agency Confirms

67. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Brit Eady sues Bravo over explicit photo

68. Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Proposed—But She Hasn’t Responded Yet

70. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Dwight Eubanks Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

71. Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, graduates high school

72. Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Anime Series, Teams with ‘The Boondocks’ Producer

73. Zion Williamson sued over allegations of rape, years of abuse

75. Janet Jackson accepts ICON Award and performs at the 2025 AMAs

76. Lauren and Cameron Hamilton announced they are expecting their first baby together

77. Love is Blind stars AD & Ollie announce pregnancy

78. Kai Cenat kicks off Streamer University

79. Skilla Baby shot in Detroit.

80. Tory Lanez transferred to another prison after being stabbed

81. Chris Brown granted bail by the U.K. courts

82. Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Abusive Ex

83. Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Tory Lanez & his fans

84. Jamal Roberts wins American Idol

85. Halle Bailey Seeks Protection From DDG, Alleges Abuse

86. Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for torn achilles

88. Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident

90. Trump abruptly fires librarian of congress

91. Newark Mayor Detained By ICE

92. Bishop T.D. Jakes Announces Leadership Transition at The Potter’s House

93. Shilo Sanders signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent

94. Shedeur Sanders selected by the Cleveland Browns In The NFL Daft