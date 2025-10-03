Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Source: Getty / General
Updated Oct. 3, 2025 4:40 p.m.
Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, has been sentenced to 50 months in Manhattan federal court following his conviction for transporting women to participate in drug-fueled sex marathons.
Presiding over the case, Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the sentence after a jury found Combs guilty in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, related to his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and a woman identified in court as “Jane.” Each count carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Combs was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which could have resulted in a life sentence.
Federal prosecutors had requested a sentence of more than 11 years, or no less than 135 months, along with the maximum fine of $500,000, arguing that Combs had shown no remorse and that his punishment should reflect the substantial psychological, emotional, and physical harm inflicted on his victims.
The defense had sought a sentence of no more than 14 months, citing Combs’s time already served since his arrest in September 2024 and claiming that his legacy and reputation had been destroyed.
On the eve of sentencing, Combs submitted a four-page letter to the court expressing remorse. “I realize that this trial has received a tremendous amount of global press and Your Honor may be inclined to make an example out of me,” he wrote, asking to be made an example of what a person could achieve if given a second chance.
2. Latto Finally Confirms Long-Rumored Relationship With “Husband” 21 Savage
3. Cardi B claims Nicki Minaj needs ‘to get help’ amid heated online exchange
4. Saucy Santana Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade
5. Cardi B Apologizes To Latto Following Leaked Audio Mention
6. Music producer Metro Boomin found not liable in sexual assault trial
7. It’s a Girl! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Introduce Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers
8. Cardi B exclusively opens up about pregnancy, new album and finding stability with Stefon Diggs
9. Arrest made in theft of hard drives with unreleased Beyoncé music
10. Malcolm-Jamal Warner honored by family with foundation
11. Multiple historically Black universities under lockdown after receiving threats
12. Mariah Carey Accepts Video Vanguard Award
13. Young Thug Seemingly Addresses Online Backlash After Jail Calls Leak
14. Carmelo Anthony shares emotion, inspiration in hard-won Hall of Fame moment
15. Young Thug Claims Gunna Owes Him An Explanation As A Man Even If He Doesn’t Want To Hear It
16. Ciara’s son with rapper Future now officially carries Russell Wilson’s last name after legal change
17. Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. agree to 2026 exhibition fight
18. Latto, Ice Spice squash rumored feud and drop new song
19. Montell Jordan Announces His Cancer Has Returned and Spread
20. Karen Huger, ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star, released from prison after DUI conviction
21. Buccaneers waiving rookie safety Shilo Sanders, agents say
22. Kobe Bryant Movie in the Works: Warner Bros. Nabs Spec Script About Lakers Star’s Dramatic Draft Day
23. Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty After Arrest in Los Angeles
24. ‘Power’ actor Alix Lapri arrested in Georgia, charged with child cruelty and disorderly conduct
25. JaNa Craig Spotted Cozying Up With Rapper Key Glock in NYC
26. Lil Yachty Faces Backlash Over Controversial George Floyd Lyric
27. Court denies Tory Lanez’s request to submit new evidence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case
28. Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Is Upheld After New Medical Exam Results
29. Rapper T-Hood’s slaying may have been self-defense as police suspect girlfriend’s brother
30. Sha’Carri Richardson Issues Public Apology to Christian Coleman Following Domestic Violence Arrest
31. Shannon Sharpe Out at ESPN Following Lawsuit Settlement
32. Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Buffaloes this season
33. Destiny’s Child reunites for surprise performance during Beyoncé’s final show in Las Vegas
34. Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Gets Life For Rape & Trafficking Charges
35. Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion make red carpet debut, confirm relationship
36. Shannon Sharpe, rape accuser settle $50 million lawsuit
37. Southern University expels Omega Psi Phi chapter after February hazing death of Caleb Wilson
38. Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out being sentenced in sex trafficking case
39. Nessa Diab Doubles Down On Smear Campaign Claims Against Jay-Z
40. Nicki Minaj and SZA’s online clash raises eyebrows
41. Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen in Atlanta Before Cowboy Carter Tour
42. Trey Songz Under Investigation For Alleged Brutal Attack On Photographer
43. Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell gets engaged to R&B singer Coco Jones
44. Boxing star Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on battery charge
45. Sky superstar Angel Reese debuts Reebok signature shoe on NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover
46. Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Launches Run for Georgia State Representative
47. Sarah Jakes and Touré Roberts installed as Potter’s House co-senior pastors
48. Rapper Trippie Redd arrested trying to board flight at MIA
49. Combs found guilty of prostitution charges but not guilty of most serious counts
50. Diddy Jury Deadlocked on Racketeering Charge After Partial Verdict in Sex Trafficking Trial
51. Judge Dismisses Jay-Z’s Extortion, Defamation Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee
52. Chris Brown’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Nightclub Attack Dismissed by Accuser
53. Jury deliberations begin in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial
54. NBA’s Dillon Brooks Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend, Alleging Harassment, Threats
55. Christian Keyes Snatches His Hit Show “All The Queen’s Men” from BET Over Alleged Lack of Transparency from the Network
56. Beyoncé brings out Miley Cyrus during ‘Cowboy Carter’ stop in Paris
57. Tyler Perry’s attorney calls $260 million sexual assault lawsuit a ‘scam’
58. R. Kelly’s Lawyers Allege Prison-Related Overdose and Denied Medical Care
59. Jackie Christie Gets into Altercation with Daughter
60. Bryshere Gray (‘Empire’) Charged with Assault After Hotel Altercation
61. ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wins Prenup Battle With Ex Simon Guobadia
62. Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death
63. Mariah Carey Honored With Ultimate Icon Award at 2025 BET Awards — Her First BET Award Ever
64. Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon Award
65. Jamie Foxx breaks down in emotional BET Awards 2025 speech two years after stroke
66. Khaby Lame Was Detained by ICE, Agency Confirms
67. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Brit Eady sues Bravo over explicit photo
68. Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Proposed—But She Hasn’t Responded Yet
69. Diddy paid $100K for video of hotel beating, security guard testifies
70. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Dwight Eubanks Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
71. Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, graduates high school
72. Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Anime Series, Teams with ‘The Boondocks’ Producer
73. Zion Williamson sued over allegations of rape, years of abuse
74. Diddy’s Lawyers Fight to Remove Kid Cudi’s Testimony About Porsche Fire
75. Janet Jackson accepts ICON Award and performs at the 2025 AMAs
76. Lauren and Cameron Hamilton announced they are expecting their first baby together
77. Love is Blind stars AD & Ollie announce pregnancy
78. Kai Cenat kicks off Streamer University
79. Skilla Baby shot in Detroit.
80. Tory Lanez transferred to another prison after being stabbed
81. Chris Brown granted bail by the U.K. courts
82. Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Abusive Ex
83. Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Tory Lanez & his fans
84. Jamal Roberts wins American Idol
85. Halle Bailey Seeks Protection From DDG, Alleges Abuse
86. Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for torn achilles
87. Cassie testifies at Diddy’s trial
88. Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident
89. Jury Finalized for Diddy’s Federal Criminal Trial in NYC, Opening Statements Set
90. Trump abruptly fires librarian of congress
91. Newark Mayor Detained By ICE
92. Bishop T.D. Jakes Announces Leadership Transition at The Potter’s House
93. Shilo Sanders signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent
94. Shedeur Sanders selected by the Cleveland Browns In The NFL Daft