CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Kandi

Posted May 17, 2020

Though she’s cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss is far from being just a housewife.  As a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur she’s let her hard work shine through in many different ways over the years.

Famously known for being a member of the hit 90’s group, Xscape, her songwriting discography is lengthy as well. As a multifaceted queen, she’s written songs for celebrities like P!nk, Alicia Keys, TLC, any many more. As we celebrate her birthday, check out songs we bet you didn’t know were written by Kandi.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Kandi  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Destiny’s Child- Bills, Bills, Bills

2. ‘N Sync- It Makes Me Ill

3. Usher- Pop Ya Collar

4. TLC- No Scrubs

5. Ariana Grande- break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored

6. Ed Sheeran- Shape of You

7. Destiny’s Child- Bug-A-Boo

8. P!nk- There You Go

9. TLC- Girl Talk

10. Kim Zolciak- Tardy To The Party

Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
Snoop Dogg Chilling, Listening To Frozen’s ‘Let it…
 17 hours ago
05.18.20
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19
Watch Nick Cannon’s Emotional Speech As He Graduates…
 17 hours ago
05.18.20
Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones Breaks Down Quarantine…
 2 days ago
05.17.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t…
 2 days ago
05.17.20
DJ D-Nice Lincoln Party
DJ D-Nice To Host the Official Virtual HBCU…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys On Difficult Relationship With Father
 3 days ago
05.16.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most…
 3 days ago
05.16.20
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 4 days ago
05.15.20
Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee…
 4 days ago
05.15.20
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé Posts Video Of Her Coronavirus Mobile Testing…
 4 days ago
05.15.20
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
NFL’s Von Miller Details ‘Frightening’ Battle with Coronavirus
 4 days ago
05.15.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 4 days ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 4 days ago
05.15.20
News You Can’t Use: Types Of Men That…
 5 days ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close