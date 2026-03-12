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Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season

Published on March 12, 2026

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Source: John Fisher / Getty

Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season

College basketball is a sport filled with excitement, talent, and unforgettable moments but sometimes, it’s the names on the roster that steal the show.

Each season, fans are treated to a lineup of players whose names are as unique and entertaining as their skills on the court.

From names that sound like they belong in a movie script to those that make you do a double-take, these players add a touch of humor and personality to the game.

While these names may bring a smile to your face, it’s important to remember that behind each one is a dedicated athlete working hard to make their mark on the court.

So, get ready to laugh, marvel, and maybe even find a new favorite player as we dive into this year’s collection of unforgettable names.

Take a look below into the list of Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season.

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1. Always Wright | Guard | UT-Rio Grand Valley

Always Wright | Guard | UT-Rio Grand Valley
Source: UT-Rio Grand Valley Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

2. Wiggy Ball | Guard | Lousiana-Monroe

Wiggy Ball | Guard | Lousiana-Monroe
Source: Lousiana-Monroe Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

3. Bernie Blunt III | Guard | Mercyhurst

Bernie Blunt III | Guard | Mercyhurst
Source: Mercyhurst Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

4. Tennessee Rainwater | Forward | Le Moyne

Tennessee Rainwater | Forward | Le Moyne
Source: Le Moyne Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

5. Solo Ball | Guard | UConn

Solo Ball | Guard | UConn
Source: UConn Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

6. All Wright | Guard | Xavier

All Wright | Guard | Xavier
Source: Xavier Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

7. Maximus Gizzi | Guard | Minnesota

Maximus Gizzi | Guard | Minnesota
Source: Minnesota Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

8. Legend Smiley | Guard | San Francisco

Legend Smiley | Guard | San Francisco
Source: San Francisco Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

9. Kai Yu | Center | Bradley

Kai Yu | Center | Bradley
Source: Bradley Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

10. George Washington III | Guard | Florida Gulf Coast

George Washington III | Guard | Florida Gulf Coast
Source: Florida Gulf Coast Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

11. Phat Phat Brooks | Guard | Central Michigan

Phat Phat Brooks | Guard | Central Michigan
Source: Central Michigan Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

12. Mozae Downing Rivers | Guard | Portland State

Mozae Downing Rivers | Guard | Portland State
Source: Portland State Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

13. Chuck Hare | Forward | Holy Cross

Chuck Hare | Forward | Holy Cross
Source: Holy Cross Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

14. Sami Pissis | Guard | Alabama A&M

Sami Pissis | Guard | Alabama A&M
Source: Alabama A&M Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

15. Kuol Atak | Forward | Oklahoma

Kuol Atak | Forward | Oklahoma
Source: Oklahoma Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

16. Po’Boigh King | Guard | Sam Houston

Po'Boigh King | Guard | Sam Houston
Source: Sam Houston Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

17. Zeplin Kidd | Guard | Southern Utah

Zeplin Kidd | Guard | Southern Utah
Source: Southern Utah Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

18. Sudd Webb | Guard | Georgia Southern

Sudd Webb | Guard | Georgia Southern
Source: Georgia Southern Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

19. Chandler Bing | Forward | Vanderbilt

Chandler Bing | Forward | Vanderbilt
Source: Vanderbilt Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

20. Treysen Eaglestaff | Forward | West Virginia

Treysen Eaglestaff | Forward | West Virginia
Source: West Virginia Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

21. Bube Momah | Forward | Leigh

Bube Momah | Forward | Leigh
Source: Leigh Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

22. Mor Seck | Forward | Towson

Mor Seck | Forward | Towson
Source: Towson Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

23. Cougar Downing | Guard | UMBC

Cougar Downing | Guard | UMBC
Source: UMBC Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

24. Doctor Bradley | Guard | Bethune-Cookman

Doctor Bradley | Guard | Bethune-Cookman
Source: Bethune-Cookman Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

25. Walter Peggs Jr. | Guard | Morgan State

Walter Peggs Jr. | Guard | Morgan State
Source: Morgan State Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

26. Zytarious Mortle | Guard/Forward | Texas Southern

Zytarious Mortle | Guard/Forward | Texas Southern
Source: Texas Southern Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

27. Birgir Irving | Forward | High Point

Birgir Irving | Forward | High Point
Source: High Point Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

28. Finley Bizjack | Guard | Butler

Finley Bizjack | Guard | Butler
Source: Butler Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

29. London Maiden | Forward | Detroit Mercy

London Maiden | Forward | Detroit Mercy
Source: Detroit Mercy Athletics

(Click here to see player profile)

Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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