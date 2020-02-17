CLOSE
HomeBlack History Month

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho

Posted 22 hours ago

Greek Graphic Updated

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital


Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922 at Butler University in  Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young women: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin and Cubena McClure.  The sorority has over 85,000 members with 500 chapters in the U.S., Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany and Korea. 

Motto: “Greater Service, Greater Progress”

Colors: Royal Blue and Gold

Symbol: The Poodle

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. MC Lyte

MC Lyte

2. Kelly Price

Kelly Price

3. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Vanessa Bell Armstrong

4. Victoria Rowell

Victoria Rowell

5. Anna Maria Horsford

Anna Maria Horsford
Latest
8 items
Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha
 22 hours ago
02.17.20
5 items
Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta
 22 hours ago
02.17.20
5 items
Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho
 22 hours ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
Three Shot at Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta Restaurant
 1 day ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
Girl Power: Meet The Women Who Are Pushing…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Real Hair Girl Ish: All The Times Megan…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Happy Singles Awareness Day: 7 Reasons Why Being…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
10 items
Top Beauty Brands Owned By Black Women
 3 days ago
02.17.20
How To Play UNO With Black Folks
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Meet The Real Star Behind Tik Tok’s Biggest…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
Lil Wayne Passes Elvis For The Second-Most Billboard…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close