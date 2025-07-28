Everything You Missed at the Cincinnati Music Festival [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

The 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival (CMF) was a full-on takeover this year. Live broadcasts, surprise performances, emotional tributes, legends— you name it *Shirley Caesar voice*! Even when the weather tried to put us down, there wasn’t a dull moment anywhere downtown.

If you missed it, we got you covered…

Thursday

The weekend jumped off early with Rickey Smiley and the crew broadcasting live on Fountain Square. The energy was right. A crowd gathered well before sunrise, and by 6 a.m., the Square was already packed.

That night, it was all about the culture. The “Celebration of Hip-Hop” at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center brought heat to the stage with Young MC, Sugarhill Gang & The Furious Five, Scarface, and Goodie Mob. It was a true ode to the genre and era that laid the foundation for so much of today’s sound.

Friday

Another early morning on Fountain Square for the Rickey Smiley Morning Show but Friday hit different. It was 91 degrees by 7 a.m. and still, people showed up ready. Why? Ice Cube pulled up. He surprised the crowd, and then casually performed “It Was a Good Day” and “You Can Do It.” Totally unplanned.

Friday night back inside Paycor Stadium, The Zapp Band featuring Dreion brought the funk. PJ Morton and Anthony Hamilton gave us the soul. Then Jazmine Sullivan hit the stage, for her first Cincy performance in over a decade, and let everybody have it. “Lions, Tigers, and Bears.” “Girl Like Me.” “Pick Up Your Feelings.” She took the stadium to CHUCH (yes it’s spelled right), I almost threw a shoe.

Earth, Wind & Fire had every section up out their seats and moving. They ran through decades of hits, the kind you grew up on. Only two of the original members were present, but that didn’t stop them from delivering a 10/10 experience. You couldn’t tell anybody in that stadium that it wasn’t 1979 again.

Saturday

Saturday afternoon was busy on all fronts. Over at the Heritage Bank Center, Ice Cube’s BIG3: Summer in the City game tipped off at 1 p.m. The roster was stacked: Dwight Howard, Jeff Ayers, Lance Stephenson, and more. Coaching legends like Nancy Lieberman, Gary Payton, and Julius Erving were locked in courtside. Halftime brought performances by DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia and Cincinnati’s own Skylar Blatt.

Saturday night at the stadium had no skips, almost. 112. The Bar-Kays. Lucky Daye. All came with high energy for the final night. Then the queen herself, Toni Braxton, glided on stage in a sizzling red fit and gave us everything from “He Wasn’t Man Enough”, “Please”, and “Just Be a Man About It.” She took a pause to honor her late sister Traci Braxton, then wrapped with an unforgettable performance of “Unbreak My Heart”.

Just as LL Cool J took the stage, the weather pulled a stunt. A lightning warning hit mid-show and the crowd was asked to shelter in the concourse. Many thought that was the end of the night, but it was only a short delay. About 45 minutes later, Uncle L was back with “Luv U Better”, “I Need Love”, and “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

Then the plot twist of the weekend… REV RUN joined him on stage. The entire stadium went up in flames, because who would’ve thunk it?!

The finale rolled right into a tribute to Frankie Beverly, featuring original Maze member Roame Lowry and guitarist JuBu Smith.

Joe opened the tribute with “Can’t Get Over You.” Maze founder Roame Lowry followed up with heartfelt words and the origin story about Maze.

After 7 and Raheem DeVaughn continued the salute, then in walked Mr. Bigg himself— Ronald Isley. Dressed in crispy all white and backed by JuBu, the Lincoln Heights legend delivered a smooth, joyful version of “Golden Time of Day.” A perfect full-circle moment to end a stacked weekend.

Scroll for exclusive photos and videos covering all the action!