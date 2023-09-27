Erica Campbell’s ‘I Love You’ Album Release Party + Concert

With a whole lot of love, Erica Campbell made her way to Atlanta for the release party and concert of her brand new album ‘I Love You’.

From Grammy-award winning group Mary Mary (with her biological sister Tina Campbell) to a thriving solo career, Erica Campbell has never disappointed when it comes to records! Fans and Get Up Mornings listeners lined up around the block for the “concert and conversations” event.

Special thanks to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Jamal H. Bryant, Dr. Karri Turner, and the Atlanta Get Up Church!

