Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At The NBA All-Star Game?

Posted February 17, 2020

69th NBA All-Star Game

There’s a level of greatness associated with “The Star-Spangled Banner” being performed at major sporting events. Whitney Houston arguably has the best one with Super Bowl XXV and Marvin Gaye has what is considered the smoothest from when it was performed at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game.

The last time everyone talked about a “bad” National Anthem was Fergie with her 2018 NBA All-Star Game rendition. And arguably the “worst” one happens to sadly belong to Carl Lewis. You remember Carl Lewis…

Well, the legend herself Chaka Khan took on the anthem at the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago and well, it left a few people with some thoughts. People scratching their heads, some celebrating and others definitely saying that Chaka isn’t being touched because she’s a legend during THIS particular month.

Magic Johnson liked it! Everyone else? Well, see for yourself.

