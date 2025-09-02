Today, August 29, 2025, marks what would have been Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop, “‘ 67th birthday.
With a career spanning decades, he has broken countless records, redefined pop music, and captivated worldwide audiences with his electrifying performances, unforgettable dance moves, and timeless songs.
While his life was tragically cut short in 2009, his influence lives on, celebrated by fans worldwide.
On this special day, we honor his legacy by revisiting 15 of his most iconic songs that not only topped charts but changed the game.
Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits was originally published on majic945.com
1. Dirty Diana
2. Billie Jean
3. Thriller
4. Beat It
5. Smooth Criminal
6. Bad
7. Black or White
8. Man in the Mirror
9. The Way You Make Me Feel
10. Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough
11. Rock With You
12. Remember the Time
13. You Are Not Alone
14. Heal the World
15. Off the Wall
-
