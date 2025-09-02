Listen Live
Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits

Published on September 2, 2025

Today, August 29, 2025, marks what would have been Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop, “‘ 67th birthday.

With a career spanning decades, he has broken countless records, redefined pop music, and captivated worldwide audiences with his electrifying performances, unforgettable dance moves, and timeless songs.

While his life was tragically cut short in 2009, his influence lives on, celebrated by fans worldwide.

 

On this special day, we honor his legacy by revisiting 15 of his most iconic songs that not only topped charts but changed the game.

1. Dirty Diana

2. Billie Jean

3. Thriller

4. Beat It

5. Smooth Criminal

6. Bad

7. Black or White

8. Man in the Mirror

9. The Way You Make Me Feel

10. Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough

11. Rock With You

12. Remember the Time

13. You Are Not Alone

14. Heal the World

15. Off the Wall

