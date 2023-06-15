Celebrate Juneteenth By Shopping These Black-Owned Businesses

What better time to celebrate the culture than during Juneteenth?! This memorable day usually brings friends and family gatherings, barbecues, reunions, community events, and more. But if you cannot physically celebrate our culture’s freedom by doing the above things, you can always shop with Black-owned businesses to show your support.
June 19, 1865, our official Freedom Day, marked the end of slavery in the United States – particularly in the southern region. On this day, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that all enslaved people were free. It’s ideal for commemorating this day by doing the electric slide with loved ones, but let’s also promote financial freedom within our communities. Let’s put our dollars into Black entrepreneurs’ pockets to support their mission and the mission of our culture as a whole. Check out 10 Black-owned businesses you can patronize this Juneteenth.
1. Actively Black
It’s summertime which means beach vacations are right around the corner. Check out Actively Black for your unique bikini look.
2. The Brooklyn Circus/BKc
Step up your swag game with stylish threads from The Brooklyn Circus/BKc. This brand is all about classic looks that are timeless and perfect for various occasions.
3. Je Mérite
Every woman needs her collection of luxury boudoir. Shop Je Mérite for sexy silk slips, robes, and sets made for a wide range of body shapes with superior comfort. During June 16-19, get 35% off with code JUNETEENTH.
4. Zepyure
Looking for the perfect casual sneaker? Zepyure has you covered. These kicks can be worn with just about any look. They offer comfort, style, and a blend of athletics and street culture.
5. NTRL by Sabs
Show your skin and hair some love with nourishing products from NTRL By Sabs. This brand believes in all-inclusive beauty and offers products rich in botanical ingredients. NTRL By Sabs is offering FREE SHIPPING now until June 30th. Use coupon code SHIP4PRIDE.
6. Cincha Travel
Travel confidently and hands-free with a Cincha Travel bag belt created by BIPOC traveling couple Ash and James. This convenient bag belt allows you to be hands-free by securing your bag to your carry-on.
7. Plant in Purpose
You know what they say about writing things down on paper; it’s the ultimate manifestation. The Plant in Purpose journal was created to help people bring a sense of order to their lives. Whether you need to organize your week or bring a goal to fruition, this planner will help you.
8. IV GREY
Accessories make an outfit. Gone are the days when simple earrings are appropriate. Now, it’s all about drama. IV Grey has some unique earrings that will tickle and fashionista’s fancy. Shop their huge sale going on now!
9. Whitney J Decor Shop
It’s the little things that make your home pop. Whitney J Decor has some unique pieces that will elevate your look, giving you a more eclectic feel. Shop her boutique for your next stand-out piece.
10. Mess in a Bottle
This brand will have you saying it with your chest. Statement tees are a thing, and Mess in a Bottle has the best shirts for all moods.