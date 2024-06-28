Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean

Happy Caribbean-American Heritage Month! Traveling to The Caribbean for vacation or to explore new experiences is always a great option and where you stay makes a big difference in your trip!
Did you know that 2/3 of the hotels in The Caribbean are foreign owned? In order to get the full experience when you travel and support the businesses in the community you’re visiting, it’s best to stay at a local’s accommodations. Continue scrolling below to see 8 Black-Owned resorts to book for your next trip to The Caribbean provided by Caribbean Green Book.
1. The Cottage at Meads Bay
Location: Meads Bay, Anguilla
Website: thecottageatmeadsbay.com
2. Caribbean Breeze
Location: Cas en Bas, Saint Lucia
Website: www.caribbeanbreezeslu.com
3. Stonefield Villa Resort
Location: Soufriere, Saint Lucia
Website: https://www.stonefieldresort.com/
4. Lancewell House Barbados
Location: St.Phillip, Barbados
Website: https://taplink.cc/lancewellhouse
5. Shades of Barbados
Location: St James, Barbados
Website: https://www.shadesofbarbados.com/
6. Charela Inn Hotel
Location: Negril, Jamaica
Website: https://www.charelainn.com/
7. Mondi Lodge
Location: Klein Sint Michiel 1, Curaçao
Website: https://www.mondilodge.com/
8. Spice Island Beach Resort
Location: St. George’s Grenada