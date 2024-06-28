Listen Live
Travel

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Caribbean-American Heritage Month - Resorts

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Happy Caribbean-American Heritage Month! Traveling to The Caribbean for vacation or to explore new experiences is always a great option and where you stay makes a big difference in your trip!

Did you know that 2/3 of the hotels in The Caribbean are foreign owned? In order to get the full experience when you travel and support the businesses in the community you’re visiting, it’s best to stay at a local’s accommodations. Continue scrolling below to see 8 Black-Owned resorts to book for your next trip to The Caribbean provided by Caribbean Green Book.

Also See:

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Each Nation In The Caribbean

8 Black-Owned U.S. Hotels You Should Know

Watch + Listen To These Caribbean Shows & Podcasts

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

1. The Cottage at Meads Bay

Location: Meads Bay, Anguilla

Website: thecottageatmeadsbay.com

2. Caribbean Breeze

Location: Cas en Bas, Saint Lucia

Website: www.caribbeanbreezeslu.com

3. Stonefield Villa Resort

Location: Soufriere, Saint Lucia

Website: https://www.stonefieldresort.com/

4. Lancewell House Barbados

Location: St.Phillip, Barbados

Website: https://taplink.cc/lancewellhouse

5. Shades of Barbados

Location: St James, Barbados

Website: https://www.shadesofbarbados.com/

6. Charela Inn Hotel

Location: Negril, Jamaica

Website: https://www.charelainn.com/

7. Mondi Lodge

Location: Klein Sint Michiel 1, Curaçao

Website: https://www.mondilodge.com/

8. Spice Island Beach Resort

Location: St. George’s Grenada

Website: https://www.spiceislandbeachresort.com/

Trending
News

Justice For Julian Lewis: Use-Of-Force Experts Question Decision Not To Prosecute Trooper Who Killed Black Driver

Entertainment

Trump Tells His Supporters ‘I Don’t Care About You, I Just Want Your Vote’

9 items
News

Pretends To Be Shocked: Atlanta “Blacks For Trump” Event Lacked Melanin, But Had Plenty of White Folks In Attendance

Radio One Newsletter
Uncategorized

Newsletter Sign-Up

Entertainment

Marsha Ambrosius on Her New Album ‘CASABLANCO’ and Overcoming Fear

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons

6 items
Music

Every Artist Spotlighted In The Wizards DMV Music Portal

News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close