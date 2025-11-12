Fits To Wear To Brandy & Monica’s ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour

If you’re getting ready for the Boy Is Mine Tour, put on your good knee-high boots and something fabulous because you are in for a ride. The tour celebrates the 1998 hit that solidified the careers of two R&B legends, Brandy and Monica. Check out our list of fits you could wear to The Boy Is Mine Tour inside.

As an attendee of the Atlanta show, get ready for more than just a concert. It’s a vibe, a reunion, and a full-on nostalgic fest. For your look, you’re going to want something that honors the era but still turns heads tonight. Think Y2K meets modern luxe. Something you could rock back when you were bumping Brandy’s “Almost Doesn’t Count” or Monica’s “The First Night,” but with today’s modern edge.

The first step is looking good, but it’s also about feeling your best as you support the energy of two women who defined whole soundtracks. Start with the color palette. Think rich black, Scotch plaid, metallics, satin, leather and fur. Layer textures like velvet bomber jackets or sequin accents for a luxurious look. Be sure to add bold accessories like chunky hoops, belt bags, statement sneakers or the knee-high boots our fellow Aunties love.

Now, these ladies tour together for the first time. The 24-city tour kicked off Oct.16 in Cincinnati and wraps Dec.7 in Houston. With special guests like Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts boosting the stage, you know the crowd’s going to bring that same throwback magic. You have plenty of time to get your outfits in order.

While you’re there to celebrate legacy and live it up, go ahead and make your outfit part of the memory. Dress for moments you will want to capture. Not just for the night, but for years when you’re scrolling old pics saying, “I was there when R&B returned.”

Whether you land front row or chilling up top, dress like you’re commemorating R&B history and ready to dance like you’re in the “Sittin’ Up In My Room” video. This girl’s night out is a reason to step out. So step and get inspired by these fabulous outfits.

Check out the fits that are perfect for Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” tour:

1. Y2K Hotties To The Front Source:Instagram Something like this. Pair your leather mini skirt, tinted sunglasses, a cropped tee with “The Boy Is Mine” printed, and platform boots for the perfect Brandy and Monica concert outfit.

2. Satin Charm But Make It Cozy Source:Instagram Satin slip dress in pearl, wine or emerald, a blazer tossed over the shoulders, shades, a cute bag and sneakers to make this chic look cozy and comfortable.

3. Turn Up Your Streetwear Source:Instagram A warm varsity jacket paired effortlessly with cargos or jeans. Turn this look up with leather boots and a fur bag. Don’t forget platinum silver shades to give it a little extra. 4. Lace Corset, Why Yes Source:Instagram All-black, monochrome, lacey number or you could go full leather. Style your. hair in a sleek bun, bold lipstick, and if you accessorize, be sure you shine. The look screams grown-and-stylish. Bad and boujee for sure.

5. 90s Glam Source:Instagram So what this girl wore it for her wedding. This screams Brandy and Monica in their early years. Peak 90s glam. We love to see it! And don’t worry about doing too much, please do the most! 6. Tis The Season, Preppy In Plaid Source:Instagram We imagine a plaid pleated skirt, sweater over button down with a platform boot. Or you could go graphic tshirt, with the plaid skirt, knee-highs, and a metallic mini backpack. Think Fall and Winter colors like emerald green, cherry wine red and maybe a hint of mustard. Make it you!

7. Knee-High Boots Forever Source:Instagram “Knee high boots make me feel like a bowsss,” – dress4unot4them. 8. A Fur Moment Is Never A Bad Idea Source:Instagram It’s the perfect season to be a bit extra. Pull out the fur, a nostalgic 90s artist tshirt, jeans that sparkle, bold neck piece and pair it pumps or timbs. 9. All Black Is Always An Effortless Slay Source:Instagram You can never go wrong with a monochromatic look. This one is simple yet effective. Pair the black cropped fur with black jeans, knee high boot and your go to bag. Keep the jewelry minimal and wear a pair classic 90s, small framed, eyeglasses to take it there. 10. Full On Fur Source:Instagram This is how we’re stepping in Detroit. Again, a monochromatic look is always fabulous. When you step to The D, you must stay warm and still put it on. What better night than the Boy Is Mine tour in your city. Sing your heart out at the show, and look fabulous doing it.