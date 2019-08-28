Black Women Lit Up Miami Beach For The Bawse Conference With Style & Swag
Posted 22 hours ago
Hundreds of Black women descended upon the Loews Miami Beach from August 23-26th for the annual 2019 Bawse Conference. The Miami beach staple was the central location for the three-day conference, which consisted of panels, parties and private galas fit for Black queens.
This year was headlined by self-made multi-millionaire and business entrepreneurial maven Courtney Adeleye, who turned $500.00 into over $50,000,000.00 in sales, in five years! She was joined by other self-made bawses Wuzzam Supa, Founder & CEO of The Crayon Case, Jesseca Dupart, Founder & CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair, Ms. Bling, Author, Designer & Owner of MsBlingBling.com, Alycyone Gunn, The Six Figure Chick and other dope Black female entrepreneurs.
Scroll through this gallery for three-days of #BlackGirlMagic in Miami!
Yall help me with a caption 👀 • • #thebawseconference #yachtparty
Definitely was a night of Glam #harlemrenaissance @thebawseconference ... Always good to see my babe @msblingmiami We always root for each other ⭐️ and enjoy watching each other win... Baw$e Facts #Style #Fashion #love #motivation #fashioninspo #beautiful #thebawseconference #glam
And the category ISssss ... Hawaiian Luau but make it Fashion. Now POSE!! 💁🏽♀️ *Billy Porter / Pray Tell voice* IDC how long it takes, Y’all gone get all these Miami lewks because Sis was serving. (I am Sis, Sis is ME ) 😜#KélaVieMiami. Courtney had 4 themes at the #TheBawseConference. Yes 1,2,3,FOUR and the luau was the first one for the weekend. At first I was like “🤔 hmmm how am I going to pull that off ” then I remembered I had this jumpsuit that I bought for Essence Fest but didn’t get to wear. BINGO (purchase link in IG STORY or shop my look in bio) Low key I love themes even though they can be a little bitter sweet. On one side you’re limited to what you can wear but on the flip side it’s very precise and helps eliminate that loop question “what am I going to wear?” It also made it somewhat easy to pack for this trip. What about you, are you a fan of themed events? Any guesses on the other themes Courtney had? (SHHHHH, if you watched my stories) #ThemeParty #ShowUpShowOut #PoseFX #PrintsCharming #Serve #CityGirls #HotGirlSummer PC: @by_michaela http://liketk.it/2EuPj #liketkit @liketoknow.it
Been OFFICIAL🖤💛 • • • @thebawseconference Brunch • • • #thebawseconference #officiallydom #imback #motivated #refocused #officialchick #thickthighs #theblackfashionista #fashionandbeauty #beautybloggers #blackqueen
Creative minds don’t follow rules, they follow their heart! . . A BAW$E knows when to trust her own instinct. When I was pulling looks for the @thebawseconference a few people I asked told me this dress wasn’t IT, but I KNEW they just couldn’t see the vision like I could and I got it anyway 🤷🏽♀️. Needless to say it was a hit and I felt great in it! Trust your gut! . . . Dress: ASOS Earrings: ASOS Shoes: fashionova . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #thebawseconference #thebawseconference2019 #themanechoice #bawseup #bawsemoves #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen #womeninstem #asos #yacht #allwhiteparty #blogger #lifestyle #lifestyleblogger #influencer #miami #blackqueens #blackgirlmagic #brownskingirls #naturalhairstyles #heatfreehair #blackgirlsrock #entrepreneur #womenentrepreneurs #girlboss #yachtparty #womenceomindset #travelblogger #engineer #womeninspiringwomen
my favorite look of the weekend ✨ using @anastasiabeverlyhills alyssa edwards palette, @milanicosmetics eye shimmer, @sephoracollection blush palette, & @smashboxcosmetics liquid lipstick #thebawseconference #atlmakeupartist #atlmua #gsu #spelman #ksu #blackgirlmagic #featuremua #underratedmuas #featuremuas #blackgirlmakeup #makeupforblackwomen #mua #makeuplifeFav #makeupbyme #makeupaddict #makeuptutorial #norvina #anastasiabrows #wakeandmakeup #highlightonfleek #youtuber #blackbombshells #naturalmakeup #blackyoutuber #melaninonfleek #melaninmagic #blackmakeup #smokeyeye
This weekend was nothing short of amazing! I’m trying to search for the perfect word to describe the weekend...and I don’t have one! There really aren’t words to perfectly describe the weekend...you just had to be there! - Everything about this trip was God’s divine will! He ordered my the entire weekend! - Courtney created a space where Black women can come together, encourage, uplift, and connect on levels that can take them to other levels! Every single woman brought something special about themselves! We were taken great care of! Major shoutout to @thebawseconference team and volunteers 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 they worked so diligently the entire weekend. That speaks volume about the leader! Courtney exudes God all around her, to be in her presence is such an immaculate feeling! - Five Star Hotel! Champagne over flow (I love my champ now 😁) Amazing food! Knowledge filled break out sessions! And to top it all off...a 5300 sq ft $40 million Yacht! Chillleeee I felt like a Queen! - I planted many seeds this weekend! I’m so excited about my harvest! I’m a natural born Baw$e and this is my season! My time is now!!! - Who’s meeting me at The Baw$e Conference 2020?! - #thebawseconference
If you want to shake things up, you have to be willing to make some moves you’ve never made before. www.Bfragranced.com ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #bossbabe #girlboss #womeninbusiness #femaleentrepreneur #bosslady #womenempowerment #ladyboss #womeninbiz #bossbabes #bfragranced #womenentrepreneurs #womenwhohustle #womensupportingwomen #businesswoman #goaldigger #thebawseconference2019 #businesswomen #thebawseconference #businesscoach #womenempoweringwomen #entrepreneurship #solopreneur #business #entrepreneurmindset #entrepreneurs #risktaker #creativeentrepreneur #successfulwomen #womenpower #businessowner
I don’t mind investing in myself and being my most authentic self. I attended the Womanaire Reciprocity Retreat @womanaireclub and from there I’ve met so many beautiful, talented, go getter kinda women like Milano @iammilanrouge & Chyna @dollhousepretty ❤️ Be grateful when people genuinely desire to see you win; count it as a blessing and be sure to reciprocate it and build up others. Not mention I took my shoes off and needed help putting them back on and both of these beauties, slayed and all got down and strapped my shoes on for me 😚🙏🏾🙌🏾🤜🏾🤛🏾 Gaining knowledge at yet another conference along my journey towards entrepreneurship @thebawseconference 💜🙌🏾🙏🏾 #juicedbyke #milanodirouge #dollhousecosmetics #queenssupportqueens #melanin #blackwomensupportingblackwomen #kindness #harlemnights #thebawseconference #loewsmiami #miami #miamibeach #philly #newyork
This look by @shopoyemwen was my absolute favorite! I had been looking for a reason to order one of her pieces and I knew @thebawseconference would be the perfect occasion! I told her the color and she made magic. . . . . . . . . . #thebawseconference #thebawseconference2019 #themanechoice #bawseup #bawsemoves #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen #womeninstem #asos #harlemnights #gala #blogger #lifestyle #lifestyleblogger #influencer #miami #blackqueens #blackgirlmagic #brownskingirls #naturalhairstyles #heatfreehair #blackgirlsrock #entrepreneur #womenentrepreneurs #girlboss #womenceoproject #womenceomindset #travelblogger #engineer #womeninspiringwomen
Pay the Cost to be the #bawse .... _ #dreamchasinhair
Be Ok With The Pressure That Is Being Applied. You’re not being Pressed + Squeezed To Hurt You. It’s To produce your inner JUICE !!!! . . You Got The Juice Too . Makeup Artist @thefashionistis . . Products Used all @thedollhousecosmetics . @thebawseconference #thebawseconference #DollhouseCosmetics #Dollhousepretty
A Bawse gone always recognize another Bawse!!! #whenthembawseslinkup #randompic #womenontherise #femaleentrepreneurs #miami🌴 #loewsmiami #thebawseconference @thebawseconference Photo cred: @melanin_beings Bawse in the orange: @hopekiriisa
If you didn’t come to disrupt, don’t bother coming at all! @courtneyadeleye taught me that in 2018 and we’ve been giving em’ hell ever since! I was too busy having fun in beautiful miami @thebawseconference to post pics, so I’m about to flood your timelines for the next few days. Y’all know I love a good theme, so I pulled out all the stops! I got so many messages about my outfits, drop a comment below if you want to know the deets on this look!!! . . . . . . #thebawseconference #thebawseconference2019 #themanechoice #bawseup #bawsemoves #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen #womeninstem #asos #harlemnights #gala #blogger #lifestyle #lifestyleblogger #influencer #miami #blackqueens #blackgirlmagic #brownskingirls #naturalhairstyles #heatfreehair #blackgirlsrock #entrepreneur #womenentrepreneurs #girlboss #womenceoproject #womenceomindset #travelblogger #engineer #womeninspiringwomen
