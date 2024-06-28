99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

In honor of the 2024 BET Awards taking place this Sunday, June 30, let’s take a walk down memory lane. BET has been a staple in the Black music community, recognizing talent before they reach global stardom. Notable artists like Outkast, 50 Cent and newcomers Lucky Daye and Kiana Lede were all acknowledged first by none other than the BET Awards.

The 23rd annual BET Awards announces Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe award-winning actress, author, director producer and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will return to host live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Grammy award winning icon Usher will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. There will be a host of performances by GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét.

BET Awards always spotlights the year’s Best New Artists. This year the nominees include 41, 4BATZ, Ayra Starr, Bossman Dlow, FRIDAYY, October London, Sexyy Red, and Tyla. Previous Best New Artists BET Awards winners include Kanye West (2004), Alicia Keys (2002), Jennifer Hudson (2007), Kendrick Lamar (2013), Lil Baby (2019), Latto (2022) and Coco Jones (2023). These winners have gone on to receive several other accolades from the BET Awards and beyond.

BET has remained at the pulse of Black music, discovering and honoring the biggest artists before they make it BIG. Comment who you think will take home a win at the culture’s biggest night this Sunday below.

Check out our favorite moments from the BET Awards throughout the years, recognizing hidden talents before they truly took off:

Black Music Month: Moments From The BET Awards Where They Honored New Artists FIRST was originally published on globalgrind.com