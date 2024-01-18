Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The use of dresses in comedy has evolved, from minstrel shows to modern-day comedy skits. Flip Wilson ‘s character “” was a fixture on his iconic television show. While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, “,” played by Jamie Foxx is portrayed as an unattractive woman looking for love, only to find men to avoid her.was one most popular characters on Martin and we don’t even need to discuss hows “” helped turn him from a fledging playwright to a billionaire.

However, the use of dresses by black comedians has come under scrutiny for perpetuating harmful stereotypes. Some argue that black men wearing dresses reinforces the idea that black men are not masculine enough or that they are trying to be women. This can also be seen as a form of transphobia, as it suggests that wearing dresses is unnatural and only acceptable as part of a comedic performance.

Comedian Katt Williams‘ recent comments on Club Shay Shay re-ignited the comments around comedians and dress controversy. Williams told host, Shannon Sharpe that he was offered a co-starring role in “Big Momma House 2” with Martin Lawrence but it came at a price that he was unwilling to pay: wearing a dress.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Williams says that Martin told him, “Come on, man, it’s just comedy. It’s not that serious. It’s not like you’re really a woman.’ I said, ‘No, man, I’m not doing it. I have principles and I have dignity. I don’t want to disrespect myself or my people.’ He said, ‘Well, you’re missing out on a big opportunity. You could be a star.’ I said, ‘I’m already a star. I don’t need to wear a dress to be funny.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Williams, like many fellow comedians, believes that wearing the dress is Hollywood’s agenda to emasculate black men and make them look terrible. But you cannot understate the impact of characters like Wanda, Geraldine, and Sheneneh and how it affected the careers of the actors who wore the dress.

As the debate rages once again, look at a list below of iconic Black comedians and actors who donned a dress.

The post Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses appeared first on Black America Web.

Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses was originally published on blackamericaweb.com