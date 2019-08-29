CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia’s Beauty Business Glow Up Needs More Shine

Posted 16 hours ago

Hollywood Rocks! Presents Jason Derulo Listening Party for 'Everything Is 4'

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Tonight’s episode of Basketball Wives was the typical drama we’re used to. But for real though, Feby gotta stop with the agist jokes. She talked trash about Tami being too old to rap, then made some shady geriatric comments about Jackie. Speaking of Jackie, she tried to confront Feby about those comments. She decided to show up to Jenn’s cancer charity event and tried to raise hell from the outside. She demanded that Feby come outside and answer her, but it never happened because Feby is scary and likes to backpedal after talking smack. It also wasn’t appropriate, so there’s that.

But shout out to Claire Sulmers from FashionBomb Daily, who made an appearance at Jenn’s event. Speaking of Claire, there’s another #girlboss making major moves that needs more shine. It’s Malaysia! She mentioned that she is working on not being dependent. We all know she probably means not being dependant on spousal support from her basketballer ex. She probably doesn’t even want to be dependant on Basketball Wives either. Anyway, if you watch the show then you know her hair, skin, and lashes are always on point. Not surprisingly, she’s in the business of hair, skin, and lashes. For her hair business, check out The Virgin Hair Fantasy, for lashes, see Vanity in the City, and for skin, see Urban Skin RX for her SKIN Quench Oxygen Gel Mask. She actually debuted her skincare cream on tonight’s episode. Are you here for Malaysia’s businesses?

RELATED POSTS

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Aunt Jackie Serves Insanity Once Again

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume Won The Night

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia’s Beauty Business Glow Up Needs More Shine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Hair

View this post on Instagram

Giveaway time 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉. I am selecting 4 lucky winners to win a Peruca (wig) $500 in value each . I will select one winner every week for the entire month on July. CONTEST RULES 1. Follow @malaysiainthecity and  @thevirginhairfantasy 2.  Repost this video or previous flyer. 3. Use hashtag #malaysiawiggiveaway 4. Tag @malaysiainthecity and @thevirginhairfantasy to your post. 5. Add to your caption your favorite Malaysia phrase from this weeks episode. 6. Contest ends at midnight tonight❗️ 7. Winner will be announced Thursday evening. -- make sure your account is public before the contest is over otherwise you will be disqualified. 8. Open Internationally 9⚠ONE ENTRY PER PERSON - POST MORE THAN ONCE =DISQUALIFIED ⚠

A post shared by Malaysia (@malaysiainthecity) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Sexy beach @thevirginhairfantasy

A post shared by Malaysia (@malaysiainthecity) on

3. Lashes

4.

View this post on Instagram

Up Close...💋

A post shared by Malaysia (@malaysiainthecity) on

5. Skin

Latest
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia’s Beauty Business Glow Up…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
5 Fashion-Forward Boutiques That Sell Trendy Maternity Clothes
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
18 items
Black Women Lit Up Miami Beach For The…
 22 hours ago
08.29.19
Press Play: Trailer Drops For J. Cole-Produced Documentary…
 23 hours ago
08.29.19
#NYFWNoir: Savage X Fenty Teams Up With Amazon…
 24 hours ago
08.29.19
Reebok Announces a Sneaker Contest Inspired By Cardi…
 24 hours ago
08.29.19
Zendaya Tapped As New Face of Lancôme Idôle…
 24 hours ago
08.29.19
Don’t Quit: These Actors & Actresses Almost Gave…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Serena Williams’ Limited Edition US Open T-Shirts Sell…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
50 items
46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
15 items
Tan-Gate: Happy Fifth Anniversary To Former President Obama’s…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaving Saturday Night Live
 1 day ago
08.29.19
Inayah Lamis Explains The Life-Changing Moment That Spawned…
 1 day ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Klan Group Protests Civil War Memorial Changes
Virginia Leaders Speak Out Against KKK Recruitment Flyers…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close