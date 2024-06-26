8 Coconut-Infused Beauty Products To Try In Honor Of National Coconut Day

Three syllables, one must-have superfood: coconut. On first thought, the fruit pairs well with various spirits for the perfect cocktail — pina colada, anyone? On the flip side, the sweet-meets-nutty taste can elevate any recipe, making it a staple in Caribbean cuisine. However, as a beauty maven, I find myself smitten with the superfood due to its health and beauty benefits — from its antibacterial to antimicrobial properties. So, if you’re a fellow coconut lover, you likely know that June 26 marks the celebration of National Coconut Day!
There’s a reason why coconut oil, aka cocos nucifera oil, is easily found in various beauty products. Aside from its invigorating scent, dermatologists and trichologists agree that coconut oil promotes healthy-looking hair and skin with every use. And National Coconut Day is the perfect time to shine a light on the superfoods’ benefits.
“Coconut oil has amazing benefits for hair and skin, trichologist and hairstylist Kimberlee Blakely tells Hello Beautiful. “This super oil is a carrier oil, meaning it penetrates the hair and provides deep conditioning and nourishment. It helps reduce protein loss, prevent breakage, and can treat dandruff and dry scalp conditions. Regular use can result in stronger, shinier, and healthier hair.
If you’re a beauty maven who considers yourself a purist, you’ll love that this plant-based oil can serve as a natural remedy for various issues.
“Its antimicrobial properties also help protect against skin infections, making it a versatile addition to any beauty routine,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick tells us. That said, if acne has been the bane of your existence, or you’re dealing with a pesky case of folliculitis (inflamed hair follicles), coconut oil can come to the rescue.
Now that you know the amazing benefits of using coconut oil in your beauty routine, it’s time to take action. National Coconut Day is upon us, so it’s only right that we put some must-have essentials on your radar. Here are eight beauty finds in the body care, haircare, and skincare space that may change your life and elevate your routine. Happy Shopping, beauties!
All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
8 Coconut-Infused Beauty Products To Try In Honor Of National Coconut Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. PATTERN Beauty Hydration ShampooSource:Courtesy of PATTERN Beauty
Sulfate-free shampoos and natural hair are a match made in heaven. The nourishing formula gives your mane a gentle clean without stripping your mane of its natural oils. And, of course, adding coconut oil to the formula gives your tresses shine, strength, and a boost of moisture. So, it’s easy to see why Tracee Ellis Ross’ PATTERN Beauty Hydration Shampoo ($21, Patternbeauty.com) is a cult-favorite find. Naturalistas love its creamy, luxurious lather and ability to bring your tresses back to life.
2. Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Hydrating Body CreamSource:Courtesy of Fenty Skin
The key to locking in moisture is to smooth a hydrating body cream or lotion over damp skin. And while body creams boast a thicker, more nourishing formula, Fenty Skin’s Butta Drop Whipped Oil Hydrating Body Cream ($24+, Fentyskin.com) is in a league of its own. Featuring a blend of rich butters, antioxidants, coconut oil and other conditioning oils, this number takes hydration to new heights. Not only does this body cream deeply nourish skin sans the sticky feel, it leaves your skin with a glossy finish.
3. Urban Skin Rx Combination Skin Cleansing BarSource:Courtesy of Urban Skin Rx
It’s easy to believe that dealing with combination skin comes with challenges. After all, dealing with multiple issues at once can be a nightmare. However, the Urban Skin Rx Combination Skin Cleansing Bar ($16+, Urbanskinrx.com) is the perfect remedy. Formulated with coconut oil, salicylic acid, hibiscus flower extract, and more, this 3-in-1 cleanser brightens, hydrates, and smooths skin for a flawless complexion.
4. The Mane Choice Alpha Multi-Vitamin Scalp Nourishing Growth OilSource:Courtesy of The Mane Choice
Ask any hair maven about a must-have product, and a scalp-nourishing oil easily makes the list. When combined with a solid haircare routine, a scalp oil comes in handy to nourish and moisturize your scalp. So, it’s no surprise that The Mane Choice’s Alpha Multi-Vitamin Scalp Nourishing Growth Oil ($12.99, Themanechoice.com) is a popular find. Aside from aiding dry scalp, this lightweight oil is formulated with coconut oil, biotin, and vitamins C and D, which offers a multitude of benefits — from stimulating hair follicles to boosting hair growth to preventing hair loss.
5. OUAI Scalp & Body ScrubSource:Amazon
Nothing beats the feeling of scrubbing off the day from head to toe in the shower. Between the sticky feeling of a hot summer day to removing product build-up from your tresses, a scalp and body scrub is just what you need for a full-body refresh. The OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub ($40, Amazon.com) features a blend of coconut oil and sugar crystals that work to slough away dirt, oil, and debris, leaving you with baby-soft skin.
6. Buttah Skin CocoShea Revitalizing CreamSource:Courtesy of Buttah Skin
Many beauty mavens shy away from using coconut oil as a facial moisturizer to prevent clogged pores and breakouts. However, when the right combination is formulated, your skin reaps the benefits. Enter Buttah Skin CocoShea Revitalizing Cream ($21, Buttahskin.com). Featuring a blend of coconut oil, coco and shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and more, this moisturizer works like magic to revive your complexion. The cream quenches the thirst of parched skin, reduces the appearance of aging, and improves the overall look and texture of your skin.
7. Fenty Hair THE HOMECURL CURL-DEFINING CREAMSource:Courtesy of Fenty Hair
When navigating a curly hair routine, adding a curl cream to the mix — especially when following the LOC or LCO method — is necessary for long-lasting results. Thankfully, Fenty Hair’s The Homecurl Curl-Defining Cream ($28, Fentyhair.com) covers all of the bases. Formulated with coconut oil, wild mango butter, and Replenicore-5, the brand’s proprietary complex, this gel cream helps to define, enhance, and shape your curls from root to tip. The offering softens your tresses and keeps split ends in check, so your curly mane can prosper.
8. Tree Hut Coco Colada Moisturizing Shave OilSource:Courtesy of Tree Hut
Last but certainly not least, we have the Tree Hut Coco Colada Moisturizing Shave Oil ($9.99, Target.com)! This fruity find boasts a gel-to-oil formula that makes every shaving session feel and smell like a tropical breeze. Featuring a blend of coconut oil, pineapple, and a blend of four natural oils, this number helps you achieve the closest shave possible, without the fear of stubble, nicks and irritation. In addition, this oil provides your skin with long-lasting hydration and a buttery smooth feel.