CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don From ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’

Posted 24 hours ago

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 15, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Bishop Don was once a f*ck boi, but he has since turned around his cheating ways and become a devoted man to his wife and children. Don began pursuing his acting career last season and brought his big back and beard to the production Asunder The Series.

When he isn’t on the stage, he’s managing the tattoo shop in Chicago and keeping his body in tip-top shape. Did we mention his body? Ok keep scrolling…

15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don From ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 21 hours ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 21 hours ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 22 hours ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 23 hours ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 24 hours ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 24 hours ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close