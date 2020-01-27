CLOSE
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Teddy Riley Produced!

Posted 17 hours ago

You probably know Teddy Riley produced hits like “Rump Shaker” and “Don’t Leave Me” but did you know he has produced songs for Mary J. Blige, Joe, and Lady Gaga to name a few.

Riley is responsible for creating classic tracks that we all have loved to party to over the years but he is also not afraid of a ballad!

Check out the list below for 10 songs you may not have known he produced. There are a lot more but we think you may be surprised by some of the songs!

Teddy Riley will be bringing all his hits to the 2020 Unsung Cruise sailing October 11 – 18, 2020. For more details visit UnsungCruise.com

1. Heavy D & The Boyz – “Is It Good to You”

Heavy D & The Boyz - "Is It Good to You" Source:Getty

2. SWV – “Right Here”

3. Boyz II Men – “Believe”

Boyz II Men – “Believe” Source:Getty

4. Joe – “Stutter”

Joe – “Stutter” Source:WTLC 106.7

5. Robin Thicke – “It’s In the Mornin'”

Robin Thicke – “It’s In the Mornin'" Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company

6. Kelly Price – “Icon”

Kelly Price - "Icon" Source:splashnews

7. Mary J. Blige – “My Love”

Mary J. Blige – “My Love” Source:Getty

8. Lady Gaga – “Teeth”

Lady Gaga – “Teeth” Source:Getty

9. Hi-Five – “I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)”

10. Big Daddy Kane – “I Get The Job Done”

Big Daddy Kane – “I Get The Job Done” Source:Getty
