Stevie Wonder
Happy Birthday Stevie! 10 Of Our Favorite Stevie Wonder Love Songs

Posted 3 hours ago

Stevie Wonder And Marvin Gaye

Source: Gilles Petard / Getty


Stevie Wonder is 70.

Arguably the greatest living musician, Wonder has not only racked up almost every career accolade one can obtain, but he’s also one of the greatest love songwriters ever. Little Stevie has been credited with being able to write simple love songs, the ones that stick with you.

Whether it be a soulful jam or soft ballad, Stevie has managed to give us some of our favorite songs. From weddings to birthdays (the man has his own version of “Happy Birthday” that is beloved) and simply keeping people overjoyed with love and affection, it has often been the voice of The Genius that has kept us going.

Here are 10 of our favorite Stevie Wonder love songs.

1. “My Cherie Amour”

2. “I Just Called To Say I Love You”

3. “As”

4. “I Was Made To Love Her”

5. “Love Light In Flight”

6. “Golden Lady”

7. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”

8. “All I Do”

9. “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life”

10. “Knocks Me Off My Feet”

