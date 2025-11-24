Virginia Repertory Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and Directed by Rick Hammerly

Part of the Jessie Bogese Family Season

On the Arenstein Stage at the November Theatre

November 28 – December 28, 2025

One Night. Three Ghosts. A Lifetime Changed.

A beloved classic – this heartwarming story of second chances comes to Richmond this holiday season. This December, experience Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future, in a story that celebrates the human spirit and our capacity for joy — a reminder that even the coldest heart can be thawed by warmth and kindness.



Run time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, including intermission.

Recommended for ages 7+ — there may be some effects, particularly noise, that might be frightening to young children. This production also uses water-based haze, theatrical smoke, flashing lights, and strobe lighting effect.

READ MORE at https://va-rep.org/events/a-christmas-carol/