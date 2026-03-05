RideFinders – Count It. Change It. — Tri-Cities Programs

Sharing the ride doesn’t just get you to work. Sharing the ride can help you earn incentives, save money, and make a measurable impact in the Tri-Cities region.

Through Count It. Change It., RideFinders offers two programs exclusively for carpoolers and vanpoolers who live or work in Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, and surrounding communities. Choose the program that fits your commute!

Tri-Cities Carpool & Vanpool Incentive Program – Earn $150 for choosing to share the ride