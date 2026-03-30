Ride & Chill in Charles City Motorcycle Ride

Ride & Chill – Charles City, VA

May 2, 2026 | 11 AM – 4 PM

Charles City County Social Center

8320 Ruthville Road, Charles City, VA



Get ready to roll in for the ride and stay for the vibe at one of Charles City’s most exciting community events of the year!



Ride & Chill brings together motorcycles, Slingshots, Spyders, and the entire community for a full day of live music, food trucks, vendors, and entertainment—all in a laid-back, high-energy atmosphere.



This free, family-friendly event is part of the county’s growing lineup of community experiences designed to bring people together through music, local business, and outdoor fun.



🔥 Event Highlights:

🎶 Live music + DJ entertainment

🍔 Food trucks & local vendors

🏍️ Motorcycle ride hosted by 5&Dime

🎤 Performances by Cody Christian, DJ Bugg, MC Sweet O & more

🪑 Lawn chairs welcome (no pets please)



🏍️ 5&Dime Motorcycle Ride Details:

$25 per bike | $5 per passenger

Meet & Registration: 8:30 AM

Kickstands Up: 9:15 AM

Gates Open: 10:00 AM

Location: Charles City County Courthouse

10780 Courthouse Road, Charles City, VA



👉 Ride Sign-Up:

https://forms.gle/GeWrqkoDZrDm6zedA



🛍️ Become a Vendor: Want to showcase your business or products? We’re now accepting vendors!



👉 Vendor Registration:

https://forms.gle/Vd3Yx5VjYPHhazyQ7



📞 Questions?

Call: (804) 652-4708

Ride Info: (804) 389-5912



Come experience the perfect mix of engines, energy, and community vibes in Charles City. Whether you ride or just want to hang out—this is where you want to be.



