Radio One Toy & Coat Drive

Tis’ the season of giving! Join Radio One this holiday season as we give back with our friends from ZIPS Cleaners!

We are collecting new and unwrapped toys and new or gently used clothing items for families of all ages. Find a ZIPS Cleaners drop-off location below! We are collecting items until December 15 and ZIPS are closed on Sundays!

Maryland ZIPS locations:

15752 Annapolis Rd. Bowie, MD

7215 Baltimore Ave. College Park, MD

5732 Silver Hill Rd. District Heights, MD

8805 Annapolis Rd. Lanham, MD

4333 Saint Barnabas Rd. Temple Hills, MD

12144 Tech Rd. Silver Spring, MD

2875 Crain Hwy. Waldorf, MD

15805 Robert Crain Hwy. Brandywine, MD

Washington, DC ZIPS locations:

1571 Maryland Ave NE

4418 Connecticut Ave NW

