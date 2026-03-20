- Date/time: May 22 to May 23
- Venue: Victory Landing Park
- Address: 50 26th Street , Newport News, VA, 23607
- Web: https://noodlecon.com/
NOODLE – The Thinkers Convention takes over Newport News this May!
Bringing together innovators, creatives, and industry leaders, NOODLE blends powerful conversations with live entertainment for an unforgettable two-day event.
Featured Talent Includes:
Chance the Rapper
CeeLo Green
Rhett & Link
Aloe Blacc
AsaBowe
Daymond John
Plus appearances by Jermaine Dupri, MAEJOR, The D.O.C., David Eagleman and more!
Dates: May 22–23
Location: Victory Landing Park
Expect inspiring panels, live performances, networking opportunities, and immersive experiences designed to spark creativity and connection.
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