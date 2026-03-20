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NOODLE – The Thinkers Convention

This May!

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NOODLE - The Thinkers Convention
  • Date/time: May 22 to May 23
  • Venue: Victory Landing Park
  • Address: 50 26th Street , Newport News, VA, 23607
  • Web: https://noodlecon.com/

NOODLE – The Thinkers Convention takes over Newport News this May!

Bringing together innovators, creatives, and industry leaders, NOODLE blends powerful conversations with live entertainment for an unforgettable two-day event.

Featured Talent Includes:
Chance the Rapper
CeeLo Green
Rhett & Link
Aloe Blacc
AsaBowe
Daymond John
Plus appearances by Jermaine Dupri, MAEJOR, The D.O.C., David Eagleman and more!

Dates: May 22–23
Location: Victory Landing Park

Expect inspiring panels, live performances, networking opportunities, and immersive experiences designed to spark creativity and connection.

Tickets Available Now

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