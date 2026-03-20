NOODLE – The Thinkers Convention takes over Newport News this May!

Bringing together innovators, creatives, and industry leaders, NOODLE blends powerful conversations with live entertainment for an unforgettable two-day event.

Featured Talent Includes:

Chance the Rapper

CeeLo Green

Rhett & Link

Aloe Blacc

AsaBowe

Daymond John

Plus appearances by Jermaine Dupri, MAEJOR, The D.O.C., David Eagleman and more!

Dates: May 22–23

Location: Victory Landing Park

Expect inspiring panels, live performances, networking opportunities, and immersive experiences designed to spark creativity and connection.

Tickets Available Now

