Marco’s Pizza – Grand Opening & FREE Pizza for a Year! November 24, 2025 at Genito Crossing from 1pm-4pm. The first 100 people to purchase a pizza in store will win FREE PIZZA FOR A YEAR.

Get ready for a fun-filled afternoon of community, food, and family at our brand-new Marco’s Pizza, located at 11158 Hull Street Rd N!

