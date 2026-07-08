Join WTLC at the IBE Summer Celebration Black Film Festival

Celebrate the power of Black storytelling at the IBE Summer Celebration Black Film Festival on Saturday, July 11. Experience a full day of thought-provoking films, engaging conversations, and community connection at the Indiana Black Expo Headquarters.

Presented as part of the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration, this year’s festival features six films that highlight stories created by us, for us.

From inspiring documentaries to compelling short films, each screening showcases voices and perspectives that educate, entertain, and spark meaningful dialogue.

Following the film screenings, stay for the Unforgettable Panel Discussion featuring filmmaker Garrett Davis, Rep. Greg Porter, Dr. Virginia Cane, and Dr. Sophia Wang, moderated by Beverly Berry, Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter will also offer free cognitive screenings throughout the event.

Film Schedule

11:05 AM – Black Boys Don’t Cry (18 min)

11:25 AM – One Month Is Not Enough (40 min)

12:10 PM – Getting Wins: A Story About Co-Governance (40 min)

1:30 PM – The Candy Lady (12 min)

1:45 PM – Made For More (13 min)

2:10 PM – Expanding the Impact: Unforgettable (90 min)

3:45 PM – Unforgettable Panel Discussion

Join Karen Vaughn and the WTLC team as we celebrate a day of culture, creativity, and conversation through the art of film. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

Join WTLC at the IBE Summer Celebration Black Film Festival was originally published on wtlcfm.com