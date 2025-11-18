🎄 Brighten Your Holidays with a Little Extra Cheer! 🎁

Richmond Heritage Federal Credit Union is excited to announce our Holiday Loan Special, available November 1 – December 31, 2025!

Need a little boost this season? Borrow up to $1,200 with a 12.00% APR and a 12-month term—perfect for gifts, travel, or holiday expenses.

Eligibility Requirements:

✔️ Active RHFCU membership with a checking account

✔️ No negative share accounts

✔️ No delinquent or charged-off accounts

All loans are subject to credit approval.

📞 Apply Today!

Call 804-233-8872 or visit www.richheritage.org