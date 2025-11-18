- Date/time: Nov 1, 10:22am to Dec 31, 10:22am
- Phone: (804) 233-8872
- Web: https://richheritage.org/
🎄 Brighten Your Holidays with a Little Extra Cheer! 🎁
Richmond Heritage Federal Credit Union is excited to announce our Holiday Loan Special, available November 1 – December 31, 2025!
Need a little boost this season? Borrow up to $1,200 with a 12.00% APR and a 12-month term—perfect for gifts, travel, or holiday expenses.
Eligibility Requirements:
✔️ Active RHFCU membership with a checking account
✔️ No negative share accounts
✔️ No delinquent or charged-off accounts
All loans are subject to credit approval.
📞 Apply Today!
Call 804-233-8872 or visit www.richheritage.org
