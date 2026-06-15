Celebrate Independence Day at A Henrico Fourth! Join Henrico County for TWO days of FREE family fun, live music, food, entertainment, and unforgettable summer memories.

July 3 | Dorey Park | 6–10 PM

Live music from 5Starr and Punky & Oneness

Food trucks

Hot air balloon display

Fireworks & laser light show

July 4 | Crump Park | 5–10 PM

Richmond Symphony Orchestra

Desiree Roots, JTucker & the Krewe, Justin Golden & more

Inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, Revolutionary War interpreters & a 360 photo booth

Hot air balloon display

Laser light show finale

Free Parking

Free Admission

Bring your lawn chairs, family, and patriotic spirit for two nights of Independence Day fun!

Learn more at Henrico.gov