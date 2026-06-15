- Date/time: Jul 3 to Jul 4
- Web: https://henrico.gov/
Celebrate Independence Day at A Henrico Fourth! Join Henrico County for TWO days of FREE family fun, live music, food, entertainment, and unforgettable summer memories.
July 3 | Dorey Park | 6–10 PM
Live music from 5Starr and Punky & Oneness
Food trucks
Hot air balloon display
Fireworks & laser light show
July 4 | Crump Park | 5–10 PM
Richmond Symphony Orchestra
Desiree Roots, JTucker & the Krewe, Justin Golden & more
Inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, Revolutionary War interpreters & a 360 photo booth
Hot air balloon display
Laser light show finale
Free Parking
Free Admission
Bring your lawn chairs, family, and patriotic spirit for two nights of Independence Day fun!
Learn more at Henrico.gov