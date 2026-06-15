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A Henrico Fourth

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A Henrico Fourth logo featuring a silhouetted figure holding a flag against a backdrop of fireworks and stars, with text for Dorey Park on July 3 and Crump Park on July 4.

🇺🇸 Celebrate Independence Day at A Henrico Fourth! 🎆 Join Henrico County for TWO days of FREE family fun, live music, food, entertainment, and unforgettable summer memories.

🎇 July 3 | Dorey Park | 6–10 PM

🎵 Live music from 5Starr and Punky & Oneness

🌭 Food trucks

🎈 Hot air balloon display

🎆 Fireworks & laser light show

🎆 July 4 | Crump Park | 5–10 PM

🎻 Richmond Symphony Orchestra

🎤 Desiree Roots, JTucker & the Krewe, Justin Golden & more

🎨 Inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, Revolutionary War interpreters & a 360 photo booth

🎈 Hot air balloon display

✨ Laser light show finale

🚗 Free Parking

🎟️ Free Admission

Bring your lawn chairs, family, and patriotic spirit for two nights of Independence Day fun!

Learn more at Henrico.gov

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