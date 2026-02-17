The Baby & Family Expo is
free & open to the public.
10am-2pm
Saturday
March 21st
Chesterfield Town Center
Come join us on Saturday March 21st from 10am-2pm at Chesterfield Towne Center for a day of resources, community vendors and more!
The Baby and Family Expo is set to prepare families for a life of success by connecting them with meaningful resources.
Whether you’re expecting, or planning for the future this event is for families at any stage!
