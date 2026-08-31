VA Tech Opens New Facility to Counter Unmanned Drones

Virginia Tech (VA Tech) has announced the opening of a new facility to allow researchers to test ways to counter drones and other types of unmanned aircraft. The facility, outdoor Counter-UAS Testing and Research Center opened last Friday at Kentland Farm in Blackburg. The site will be used to test systems that detect and track drones, in hopes of improving methods of finding and defeating those with hostile intent. In fact, the U.S. Army is working with researchers by providing information about the threats troops are facing on battlefield.

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