Listen Live
Close
Community Clo

VA Tech Opens New Facility to Counter Unmanned Drones

How to counter unmanned drones and aircraft? VA Tech opens a facility to test ways to counter drones and other types of unmanned aircraft

Published on August 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Virginia Tech (VA Tech) has announced the opening of a new facility to allow researchers to test ways to counter drones and other types of unmanned aircraft. The facility, outdoor Counter-UAS Testing and Research Center opened last Friday at Kentland Farm in Blackburg. The site will be used to test systems that detect and track drones, in hopes of improving methods of finding and defeating those with hostile intent. In fact, the U.S. Army is working with researchers by providing information about the threats troops are facing on battlefield.

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close