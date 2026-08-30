Midnight Train To Georgia: Gladys Knight Announces Retirement From Music To Focus On Family & Next Chapter

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Soul icon Gladys Knight shocked her fans by announcing that she plans to take a step back from her more than 50-year career as a performer to focus on her new ventures as well as her grandchildren.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the “Midnight Train To Georgia” singer revealed that she’d be stepping back from performing.

“After much soul searching I’ve decided that I will be easing into fewer performances while focusing on transitioning into the next stage of my career and life moving forward,” her statement began. “I’ll be spending more time on projects with my husband and visiting with my grandbabies and am looking forward to this new era. I’d like to take a moment, in advance, to thank all of my fans over the last three quarters of a century making a little girl’s dream come true and supporting her every step of the way.”

She continued,

“I am immensely grateful to all of you and send my eternal love back to you. I hope to see your smiling faces out and about and on the road. God bless all of you and hope to see you soon.”

Her announcement follows a public debate between she and her son, Shanga Hankerson, who told PEOPLE Magazine that he had grown concerned over his mother’s health as she continued to tour at the behest of her husband, William McDowell. However, Knight refuted his claims, saying,

“I’m sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented. I’m healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months.”



She also spent much of 2025 touring alongside Chaka Khan, Patti Labelle and Stephanie Mills for the Queens Tour, which had stops in cities like New Orleans, Houston and Charlotte amongst others. Fans who made it out to the shows believed Gladys to be in good spirits and still able to sing the house down.

However, during her solo tour stops throughout the summer, fans joined in online discussion about how often she was being made to perform, posting videos of troubling moments onstage that seemed to point to a need for rest for the diva. When announcing that she’d do five shows in five different cities within a few weeks of one another, her comments were flooded with allegations that she was being forced to travel and perform so frequently.

“It’s the back to back shows,” one user commented. “What kind of husband would allow this?” “Let this woman rest AT HOME,” said another.

It seems the fan chatter may have actually helped Gladys, or her team, come to the decision to have her step back at this time in her life. Manifesting a true era of rest for our soul icon.

Midnight Train To Georgia: Gladys Knight Announces Retirement From Music To Focus On Family & Next Chapter was originally published on bossip.com