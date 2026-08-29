Chúks Collins Turned Apple And Cactus Fibers Into Fall’s Must-Have ‘It Girl’ Bag

The Eden Gather bag is a stylish, oversized clutch that can hold everything.

The bag is crafted from apple and cactus fibers, with 57% upcycled materials.

The celebrity designer sees the bag as the start of a new evolution for his brand as he heads into NYFW.

Source: Courtesy of Chuks Collins

Big bags are taking up space this fall, and Chúks Collins is making the trend even glossier, chic, and sexy. Meet the Eden Gather bag.

The Black designer’s first handbag is a sculptural oversized clutch priced at $450. Its high-shine, bold finish, luscious curved frame, and yummy rich colors make it a must-have for fall.

Available on the Chuks Collins website, the Eden Gather bag comes in four shades: Verdure, Pomegranate, Fig, and Obsidian. Verdure delivers deep green, while Pomegranate brings a deep wine red. Fig offers a warm crimson-brown, and Obsidian is the classic black option.

The Chúks Collins Eden Gather Bag Is Ready For Fall

Source: Courtesy of Chuks Collins / Courtesy of Chuks Collins

The Eden Gather bag’s size sets it apart from the clutches that leave us choosing between our phone and lip gloss. With this purse, you can carry everything.

It also reflects fashion’s current shift toward bigger, baggier silhouettes. Oversized totes, extra-large duffels, and slouchy hobos are having a moment. Fall 2026 runways and trend reports⁠ confirm that roomy carryalls and updated clutches are among the season’s leading shapes.

The Eden Gather bag takes that more-is-more attitude and gives it a sophisticated touch. The Nigerian designer created the piece to complement an outfit rather than fight it.

“The perfect accessory isn’t something that competes with what you’re wearing; it completes it,” he told HelloBeautiful.

He also sees the accessory working with the heavier fabrics, layered outfits, and darker shades we reach for once fall arrives. We can picture the Fig with camel knits, the Verdure shade against chocolate brown, and Pomegranate adding color to an all-black look.

“I don’t see the Eden Gather bag as simply our first handbag,” Chúks said. “I see it as the beginning of the next evolution of Chúks Collins.”

Fashion insiders will get a first look at the bag on the runway as part of Chúks’ Spring/Summer 2027 collection show during New York Fashion Week. Chúks – who has dressed celebrities from Michelle Buteau and Jon Baptise to Tamron Hall and Eva Marcille – will be showing as one of three selected for the Harlem’s Fashion Row x PVH Fashion Show & Style Awards Fellowship.

The Chúks Collins Eden Gather Bag Is Crafted From Apple And Cactus Fibers

What makes Chuks’ new drop even more “haute” is the materials used in its design. The handbag is made of apple and cactus fibers, and 57% of the materials used in its production were upcycled.

Production also supported people affected by domestic violence in Lagos. As climate change and fashion waste push the industry to reconsider how accessories are made, Chúks shows what can happen when a designer experiments with materials while staying connected to the community.

When we carry the Eden Gather bag, we carry a piece of that story with us.

Chúks Collins Turned Apple And Cactus Fibers Into Fall’s Must-Have ‘It Girl’ Bag was originally published on hellobeautiful.com