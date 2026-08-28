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Let’s Make Strides Together: Join Ms. Community Clo on Oct 17th

Published on August 28, 2026
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Join Ms. Community Clovia for the 25th anniversary of the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in Central Virginia on October 17th at Monroe Park.

Ms. Community Clovia is inviting the Richmond community to join her team for the 25th anniversary of Making Strides of Central Virginia on October 17 at Monroe Park.

Making Strides of Central Virginia brings the community together to raise awareness and support for the fight against breast cancer. This year’s 25th anniversary is an opportunity to come together, honor those affected by breast cancer, and help support efforts that can make a difference for patients and families.

Clovia is encouraging listeners and community members to join her team and be part of the movement.

Click Here to Join Ms. Community Clovia’s Team

Join Ms. Community Clovia’s Team

Your support helps fund groundbreaking research while also providing patients, families and caregivers with access to a 24/7 helpline for answers, resources and support.

Date: October 17
Location: Monroe Park
Event: 25th Anniversary of Making Strides of Central Virginia

Whether you walk, donate or simply spread the word, your participation can help make an impact in the fight against breast cancer.

Join Ms. Community Clovia and help make strides toward a future without breast cancer.

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