Mad Skillz is making sure some Richmond-area kids are starting the school year with more than just a new schedule, they’re starting it with some fresh kicks.

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The Richmond rapper recently took to Instagram to share his back-to-school giveaway, showing how he spent the weekend helping local families purchase new shoes for their children.

Skillz announced ahead of the weekend that he would be visiting local shopping destinations, including Chesterfield Town Center, Short Pump and Dick’s Sporting Goods, with a simple offer for Richmond families: If he saw them out with their children, he would buy their school shoes.

And He Followed Through

According to reports, Skillz helped 13 families on Saturday, continuing a tradition he says he tries to carry out every year before the Richmond school year begins (CBS 6 News Richmond WTVR)

For families, back-to-school shopping can quickly become expensive. Between school supplies, clothes, shoes and other necessities, getting children ready for a new school year can put a strain on household budgets.

Skillz’s gesture helped take one of those expenses off the table while giving kids something they’ll literally take with them into the classroom.

The timing also makes the gesture especially meaningful. Skillz is coming off a major year professionally, winning his first Grammy for his album “Words for Days, Volume 1,” which featured contributions from Richmond-area musicians, producers and engineers.

But even with his growing list of accomplishments, Skillz continues to find ways to give back to the city that helped shape him.

From the Grammy stage to a local mall, the message remains the same: Richmond is home, and giving back matters.

And for a group of Richmond kids, that meant heading into the new school year with a brand-new pair of shoes and a little extra love from one of RVA’s own.

Mad Skillz Gives Back to Richmond Kids was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com