Richmond School of the Arts Begins a New Chapter

Source: Chip Jackson, Richmond Public Schools / Chip Jackson, Richmond Public Schools

A new school year is officially underway, and for students at Richmond School of the Arts, this year comes with a major change.

Students returned to class this week and stepped into a brand-new building designed to give them a modern space to learn, create and grow.

The new Richmond School of the Arts is replacing the former George Wythe High School and represents a significant investment in the future of Richmond students. After years of planning and construction, the new campus is now becoming home to a new generation of students.

Source: Chip Jackson, Richmond Public Schools / Chip Jackson, Richmond Public Schools

And for a school built around the arts, the new space is about more than just having a new place to attend class.

Richmond School of the Arts gives students the opportunity to explore their creativity while receiving a traditional high school education. The school brings together academics and artistic expression, allowing students to develop their talents and interests as they prepare for life after graduation.

Now, Students have a New Environment in which to do just that

Source: Chip Jackson, Richmond Public Schools / Chip Jackson, Richmond Public Schools

The beginning of the school year gives students and teachers the opportunity to settle into the new building, build new memories and establish traditions that could become part of the school’s identity for years to come.

For returning students, the experience is a chance to see their school in a completely new way. For younger students just beginning their high school journey, they’re entering during a particularly memorable moment in the school’s history.

The opening of the new building also represents a new chapter for South Richmond and the broader Richmond community.

As students fill the classrooms, hallways and creative spaces this school year, the building will begin to become more than a construction project or new facility. It will become a place where students learn, friendships are formed, talents are discovered and memories are made.

Source: Chip Jackson, Richmond Public Schools / Chip Jackson, Richmond Public Schools

The first week of school is just the beginning.

Now, Richmond School of the Arts has a new home—and its students get to help shape what comes next.

Richmond School of the Arts Begins a New Chapter was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com