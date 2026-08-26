Exclusive: Tobi Egberongbe Breaks Down The Business Of Mifland

Donté Maurice / Mifland

Black entrepreneurs are popping up from all sides of the workforce, and it’s a beautiful sight to see as we move towards a future with goals set on generational wealth. For Tobi Egberongbe, the Nigerian-American designer at the helm of lifestyle brand, Mifland, the journey has been met with a series of big name collaborators and ethos built on providing premium quality goods.

That initiative came full circle recently with the release of a special soccer jersey in partnership with Italian sportswear staple Lotto, arriving right on time for the World Cup festivities that took over this past summer. We figured it would also be the perfect occasion for Black Business Month to get some insight from Tobi himself on what it takes to spearhead a style empire to success.

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Black America Web: Where did the journey into entrepreneurship begin for you?

Tobi Egberongbe, Mifland: My journey began with a desire to create something of my own — I wanted something that reflected my perspective and the level of quality I wanted to see in the market. I have always been drawn to art & design, culture and craftsmanship, and the way personal style can tell a story. Mifland grew from that interest, along with my belief that there was room for a brand that approached everyday accessories and clothes with greater intention, craftsmanship and individuality.



From naming the brand to setting its standard of quality, what was your goal in creating Mifland?

From the beginning, the goal was to build a brand with a distinct identity; one that felt personal, timeless and uncompromising in its quality. I wanted Mifland pieces to become part of someone’s life rather than something they used for only one season. That means being thoughtful about every detail, from the materials and construction to how each piece ages over time. We want our products to feel special when you first receive them but become even more personal through years of use.



Many pieces, specifically the collaborative jersey with Lotto, carry a strong soccer influence. Did the 2026 World Cup play a role in the inspiration, or is that aesthetic always part of the planning process?

The excitement surrounding the 2026 World Cup certainly makes the collaboration feel especially timely, but the influence goes beyond one particular moment. Soccer has always had a strong connection to style, identity and community. The jerseys, color combinations and visual language surrounding the sport have influenced fashion for generations. With Lotto, we had an opportunity to explore that intersection authentically while bringing Mifland’s perspective to a brand with such a rich history in the sport.



How do you choose patterns, colors and prints from season to season?

The process is instinctive, but it is also very considered. Inspiration can come from architecture, travel, vintage sportswear, art, music or something as simple as the way certain colors appear together in everyday life. We consider how a pattern or color will translate across different materials, or how our leathers from bags to accessories will age over time. Even when we experiment with something bold, it still has to feel wearable and connected to the larger Mifland world.



What lessons has Mifland taught you about running a business as a Black entrepreneur?

Mifland has taught me the importance of trusting my vision, being adaptable and remaining consistent even when the path is not always straightforward. As a Black entrepreneur, there can be additional pressure to prove the value of your work before receiving the same access or recognition as others. That has made me more intentional about building a strong foundation, maintaining ownership of the brand’s direction and allowing the quality of the work to speak for itself. It has also reinforced the importance of community and creating opportunities for other people along the way.



What is your proudest moment as a business owner so far?

It is difficult to choose one moment. Seeing Mifland grow, selling more than 20,000 pieces and collaborating with brands like Nike, Sperry and Lotto to name a few is incredibly meaningful. Seeing celebrities like LeBron James, Tessa Thompson and Swizz Beatz carry our work has been exciting, but I am equally proud whenever a longtime customer tells me that a Mifland piece has become part of their everyday life. That kind of loyalty tells me we are creating something with lasting value.



Give us your five essential tips for building the proper fit.

Start with one strong foundation piece. Whether it is a great bag, jacket or pair of trousers, choose one item that gives the look its direction. Pay attention to proportion. The relationship between fitted and oversized pieces can completely change how an outfit feels. Invest in quality materials. Well-made pieces elevate an outfit and tend to look even better as they age. Use color and texture with intention. A thoughtful combination of leather, denim, knitwear or a strong print can add depth without making the look feel overworked. Make it personal. The best fit should reflect who you are. Trends can provide inspiration, but confidence comes from wearing something in your own way.

What are your plans for the future of Mifland?

The future is about continuing to expand the Mifland world while protecting what makes the brand distinctive. We want to introduce new products, explore additional categories and pursue collaborations that feel authentic to our story. We recently launched the Jane Bag, our interpretation of the classic Birkin silhouette. We were inspired by the way Jane Birkin carried her own bag—it was worn, lived in and allowed to develop character over time. We wanted to recreate that iconic spirit through a piece that feels equally personal and effortless. The Jane Bag is not meant to sit untouched on a shelf or remain inside a dust bag. It is designed to be carried, enjoyed and incorporated into everyday life. Crafted from premium leather, it softens and develops a beautiful patina over time, making each bag increasingly unique to its owner.

As we continue to grow and reach a broader global audience, we will remain focused on craftsmanship, thoughtful design and enduring quality. The goal is not simply to make more—it is to create pieces that feel meaningful, functional and built to last.

Buy Black and shop the full collection from Mifland by checking out their official online store.

Exclusive: Tobi Egberongbe Breaks Down The Business Of Mifland was originally published on blackamericaweb.com