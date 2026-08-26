What We Need to Know: HBCU News, Dolly Parton Passing & More

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Sybil Wilkes is back with What We Need To Know the daily briefing that keeps our community sharp, aware, and ready. From storm outages that leave Memphis and Gary communities without power for weeks; the world mourns Dolly Parton’s passing; Target pulls a racially offensive Halloween costume after community backlash; and Southern University’s Human Jukebox lands a major national fashion campaign.

Communities Rise Up After Devastating Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power

Severe weather has left thousands of families in the dark, and the impact hits close to home. A powerful weekend derecho knocked out power across the majority-Black cities of Memphis, Tennessee, and Gary, Indiana. In Gary, residents have gone two full weeks without electricity. But where the grid failed, the community stepped up. Local leaders and volunteers transformed neighborhood churches into emergency resource hubs, distributing water, food, and generators to families in need. It’s a familiar story of faith and fellowship meeting the moment. Utility providers say full restoration remains ongoing as line crews work to repair extensive wind damage across both cities.

RELATED STORY: Thousands In Gary, Indiana Without Power For Almost 2 Weeks As Black Community Outrage Grows