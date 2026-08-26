Janet Jackson’s Absence From “Michael” Explained By Jaafar

A lot of fans of the historic “Michael” biopic were confused as to why Janet didn’t back the movie and there was no representation of her in the movie. Jaafar thinks it could be her own biopic coming.

According to Jaafar, Janet may be working on her own biopic and would probably hit complications if she were portrayed a certain way in “Michael.” Janet’s biopic could be told the way she wants and she could now control the narrative of her life’s story.

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