Decades of Radio and Community, Who’s That Voice Behind the Mic?
God directs you into the right rooms, there’s no way the impact won’t follow.
After 40 years in radio and community service, I can truly say, God has allowed me to be an amplified voice. A voice on the radio. A voice creating opportunities. A voice opening doors for radio announcers, party hosts, concert hosts, community leaders, and so many others.
And I don’t take that assignment lightly.
It is an honor to serve, to connect, to create opportunities, and to impact communities. Today, I can honestly say I have entered legendary status. 🙏🏽
Am I being modest?
NOPE.
I’m speaking TRUTH.
This has been a LONG road🙌🏼 filled with starts and stops, clear roads, detours, ditches, highways, mountains, valleys, and moments when I had to simply keep moving forward.
From building a park in Nigeria, supporting families of Saint Kitts and Nevis to helping build strong, productive lives here in the United States, God has allowed me to touch lives in ways I could have never imagined. 🇳🇬🇰🇳🇺🇸
I am so grateful and humble by the consistent support❤️
Yours in service,
Clovia ‘Ms Community Clo’ Lawrence
#40yrradioandcommunityimpact#KenyaSaraiMom#explorepage#media#fyp