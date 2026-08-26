Dolly Parton Left Us A Legacy of Love and Music

Throughout my radio and community career, it has always been about PEOPLE and the POWER of MUSIC to bring people together. ❤️

R.I.P Dolly Parton🪽 1946-2026

I’ve always embraced all genres of music because it has no boundaries. It tells stories, creates memories, and crosses cultures. I played Dolly Parton’s music while a Radio Personality on 104.7 FM, Country the Bear

One of my favorite artists is the legendary @dollyparton . I ❤️ so many of her songs from “Jolene,” to her unforgettable duet with Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream,” “Here You Come Again” to “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” and, of course, the BIG ONE for me… “Two Doors Down!”

#RIPDollyParton#TwoDoorsDown#40yrradioandcommunityimpact#QueenofCountryMusic#explorepage