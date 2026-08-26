8 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs That Sampled Dolly Parton

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Dolly Parton may have been a country music icon, but her impact stretched far beyond the boundaries of Nashville. Over the course of her legendary career, Parton built a catalog filled with unforgettable melodies, vivid storytelling and songs about love, heartbreak, ambition and everyday life. Records like “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You” became part of American popular culture, helping make her recognizable even to listeners who rarely turned on a country station.

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That crossover appeal helped Parton become one of those rare artists who seemed to belong to everybody.

“Islands in the Stream,” Parton’s duet with Kenny Rogers, even topped the Billboard Hot 100, demonstrating her ability to reach audiences well outside traditional country music.

Sample databases credit Parton recordings with dozens of sampling connections, and her influence has surfaced everywhere from underground Hip-Hop to a worldwide Pras, Mýa and Ol’ Dirty Bastard hit.